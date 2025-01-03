Tenderised steak is a versatile and flavorful cut of meat that has been mechanically or chemically treated to make it more tender. It’s ideal for quick cooking methods and works well in a variety of dishes. With the right preparation and cooking technique, you can achieve a juicy, delicious steak perfect for any meal. Here’s how to cook tenderised steak.

Ingredients

4 tenderised steaks

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

Salt and black pepper to taste

Optional: garlic powder, paprika, or your favorite steak seasoning

Optional: sliced onions, bell peppers, or mushrooms for toppings

Instructions

Prepare the Steak

Remove the tenderised steak from the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking to allow it to reach room temperature. This ensures even cooking.

Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.

Season both sides generously with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings of your choice.

Heat the Pan

Place a heavy-bottomed skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat.

Add olive oil or butter and heat until it starts to shimmer or foam.

Cook the Steak

Place the steak in the hot pan. Avoid overcrowding the pan; cook in batches if necessary.

Cook for 3–4 minutes on one side until it forms a golden-brown crust.

Flip the steak and cook for another 3–4 minutes on the other side. Adjust the cooking time depending on your desired level of doneness: Rare : 2–3 minutes per side Medium : 3–4 minutes per side Well Done : 5–6 minutes per side



Check Doneness

Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature: Rare: 50–52°C (120–125°F) Medium: 60–63°C (140–145°F) Well Done: 70°C (160°F) and above



Rest the Steak

Transfer the cooked steak to a plate and cover it loosely with aluminum foil.

Let it rest for 5–10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute, ensuring a tender and juicy texture.

Optional: Prepare Toppings

In the same pan, sauté onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers in the leftover juices for a flavorful topping.

Serve

Serve the tenderised steak hot with your favorite sides such as mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or a fresh salad.

Tips for Cooking Tenderised Steak

Don’t Overcook : Tenderised steak cooks quickly, so avoid overcooking, as it can become dry.

: Tenderised steak cooks quickly, so avoid overcooking, as it can become dry. Marinate for Extra Flavor : For added flavor, marinate the steak for 1–2 hours before cooking. Popular marinades include soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil.

: For added flavor, marinate the steak for 1–2 hours before cooking. Popular marinades include soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Grilling Option : Tenderised steak can also be grilled. Preheat the grill to medium-high, cook for 2–4 minutes per side, and follow the same resting process.

: Tenderised steak can also be grilled. Preheat the grill to medium-high, cook for 2–4 minutes per side, and follow the same resting process. Avoid Constant Flipping: Allow the steak to cook undisturbed on each side to develop a proper sear.

Serving Suggestions

Pair the steak with sides like roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, or creamy mushroom sauce.

Slice the steak into strips for use in wraps, tacos, or stir-fries.

Top with herb butter or a drizzle of balsamic glaze for an extra layer of flavor.

