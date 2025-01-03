Close Menu
    How To Cook Tenderised Steak

    2025-01-03
    Tenderised steak is a versatile and flavorful cut of meat that has been mechanically or chemically treated to make it more tender. It’s ideal for quick cooking methods and works well in a variety of dishes. With the right preparation and cooking technique, you can achieve a juicy, delicious steak perfect for any meal. Here’s how to cook tenderised steak.

    Ingredients

    • 4 tenderised steaks
    • 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
    • Salt and black pepper to taste
    • Optional: garlic powder, paprika, or your favorite steak seasoning
    • Optional: sliced onions, bell peppers, or mushrooms for toppings

    Instructions

    1. Prepare the Steak
    • Remove the tenderised steak from the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking to allow it to reach room temperature. This ensures even cooking.
    • Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
    • Season both sides generously with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings of your choice.
    1. Heat the Pan
    • Place a heavy-bottomed skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat.
    • Add olive oil or butter and heat until it starts to shimmer or foam.
    1. Cook the Steak
    • Place the steak in the hot pan. Avoid overcrowding the pan; cook in batches if necessary.
    • Cook for 3–4 minutes on one side until it forms a golden-brown crust.
    • Flip the steak and cook for another 3–4 minutes on the other side. Adjust the cooking time depending on your desired level of doneness:
      • Rare: 2–3 minutes per side
      • Medium: 3–4 minutes per side
      • Well Done: 5–6 minutes per side
    1. Check Doneness
    • Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature:
      • Rare: 50–52°C (120–125°F)
      • Medium: 60–63°C (140–145°F)
      • Well Done: 70°C (160°F) and above
    1. Rest the Steak
    • Transfer the cooked steak to a plate and cover it loosely with aluminum foil.
    • Let it rest for 5–10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute, ensuring a tender and juicy texture.
    1. Optional: Prepare Toppings
    • In the same pan, sauté onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers in the leftover juices for a flavorful topping.
    1. Serve
    • Serve the tenderised steak hot with your favorite sides such as mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or a fresh salad.

    Tips for Cooking Tenderised Steak

    • Don’t Overcook: Tenderised steak cooks quickly, so avoid overcooking, as it can become dry.
    • Marinate for Extra Flavor: For added flavor, marinate the steak for 1–2 hours before cooking. Popular marinades include soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil.
    • Grilling Option: Tenderised steak can also be grilled. Preheat the grill to medium-high, cook for 2–4 minutes per side, and follow the same resting process.
    • Avoid Constant Flipping: Allow the steak to cook undisturbed on each side to develop a proper sear.

    Serving Suggestions

    • Pair the steak with sides like roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, or creamy mushroom sauce.
    • Slice the steak into strips for use in wraps, tacos, or stir-fries.
    • Top with herb butter or a drizzle of balsamic glaze for an extra layer of flavor.

    

