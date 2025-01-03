Tenderised steak is a versatile and flavorful cut of meat that has been mechanically or chemically treated to make it more tender. It’s ideal for quick cooking methods and works well in a variety of dishes. With the right preparation and cooking technique, you can achieve a juicy, delicious steak perfect for any meal. Here’s how to cook tenderised steak.
Ingredients
- 4 tenderised steaks
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- Salt and black pepper to taste
- Optional: garlic powder, paprika, or your favorite steak seasoning
- Optional: sliced onions, bell peppers, or mushrooms for toppings
Instructions
- Prepare the Steak
- Remove the tenderised steak from the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking to allow it to reach room temperature. This ensures even cooking.
- Pat the steaks dry with paper towels to remove excess moisture.
- Season both sides generously with salt, pepper, and any additional seasonings of your choice.
- Heat the Pan
- Place a heavy-bottomed skillet or frying pan on medium-high heat.
- Add olive oil or butter and heat until it starts to shimmer or foam.
- Cook the Steak
- Place the steak in the hot pan. Avoid overcrowding the pan; cook in batches if necessary.
- Cook for 3–4 minutes on one side until it forms a golden-brown crust.
- Flip the steak and cook for another 3–4 minutes on the other side. Adjust the cooking time depending on your desired level of doneness:
- Rare: 2–3 minutes per side
- Medium: 3–4 minutes per side
- Well Done: 5–6 minutes per side
- Check Doneness
- Use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature:
- Rare: 50–52°C (120–125°F)
- Medium: 60–63°C (140–145°F)
- Well Done: 70°C (160°F) and above
- Rest the Steak
- Transfer the cooked steak to a plate and cover it loosely with aluminum foil.
- Let it rest for 5–10 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute, ensuring a tender and juicy texture.
- Optional: Prepare Toppings
- In the same pan, sauté onions, mushrooms, or bell peppers in the leftover juices for a flavorful topping.
- Serve
- Serve the tenderised steak hot with your favorite sides such as mashed potatoes, steamed vegetables, or a fresh salad.
Tips for Cooking Tenderised Steak
- Don’t Overcook: Tenderised steak cooks quickly, so avoid overcooking, as it can become dry.
- Marinate for Extra Flavor: For added flavor, marinate the steak for 1–2 hours before cooking. Popular marinades include soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil.
- Grilling Option: Tenderised steak can also be grilled. Preheat the grill to medium-high, cook for 2–4 minutes per side, and follow the same resting process.
- Avoid Constant Flipping: Allow the steak to cook undisturbed on each side to develop a proper sear.
Serving Suggestions
- Pair the steak with sides like roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach, or creamy mushroom sauce.
- Slice the steak into strips for use in wraps, tacos, or stir-fries.
- Top with herb butter or a drizzle of balsamic glaze for an extra layer of flavor.
