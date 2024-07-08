Tomato gravy, a versatile and flavorful sauce, complements a variety of dishes from pasta to meat. Learning how to cook it allows you to add a delicious homemade touch to your meals. Follow these steps to create a rich and savory tomato gravy that will elevate your culinary creations. Here is how to cook tomato gravy.

Begin by assembling the necessary ingredients: ripe tomatoes, onion, garlic, olive oil, tomato paste, fresh basil (optional), salt, pepper, and sugar. Fresh ingredients enhance the sauce’s taste, but canned tomatoes work well too. Blanch the tomatoes in boiling water for a minute, then plunge them into ice water. Peel off the skins and dice the tomatoes, discarding the cores. This step ensures a smooth texture and intensifies the tomato flavor. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add finely chopped onion and minced garlic, sautéing until softened and fragrant. This forms the savory base of the gravy. Stir in the diced tomatoes and tomato paste, combining well with the aromatics. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar to balance the acidity of the tomatoes. Allow the mixture to simmer over low heat for about 20-30 minutes, stirring occasionally. For a smoother consistency, transfer the cooked mixture to a blender and pulse until smooth. Alternatively, if you prefer a chunky texture, use a potato masher to break down the tomatoes slightly right in the skillet. For added freshness and herbaceous notes, stir in chopped fresh basil leaves just before removing the gravy from the heat. This step is optional but enhances the sauce’s aroma and flavor profile. Tomato gravy pairs beautifully with pasta, meatballs, chicken parmesan, or even as a topping for grilled vegetables. Spoon it generously over your dish of choice and garnish with grated Parmesan cheese or additional fresh basil leaves.

