How To Create A JAMB Profile: Your Gateway To Successful Registration

Creating a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) profile is the first step towards successfully registering for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria.

Your JAMB profile serves as a digital gateway to access various JAMB services, including registration, result checking, and admission processes.

If you’re wondering how to create a JAMB profile, follow this comprehensive guide to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process.

Step 1: Access the JAMB Portal

To begin the process of creating a JAMB profile, you need to access the official JAMB portal. You can do this through a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection.

Step 2: Provide Your Email Address

On the JAMB portal’s homepage, locate and click on the “Create e-facility Account/Login” option. This will redirect you to a page where you will be required to provide your email address. Ensure that the email address is valid and one that you have access to, as important notifications will be sent to this address.

Step 3: Create Your Profile

After entering your email address, follow these steps to create your JAMB profile:

Click on the “Verify e-mail” button. This will send a verification link to your email address.

Open your email inbox and locate the email from JAMB. Click on the verification link provided in the email.

You will be redirected to the JAMB portal. Fill in your personal details, including your surname, first name, mobile phone number, date of birth, and password. Choose a strong and secure password that you can easily remember.

Also Read: How To Get Profile Code For JAMB: A Comprehensive Guide

Click on the “Sign Up” or “Create Account” button to complete the profile creation process.

Step 4: Verify Your Phone Number

Upon successful profile creation, you will receive an SMS containing a unique code on the phone number you provided during registration. Enter the code on the JAMB portal to verify your phone number.

Step 5: Login to Your Profile

Once your phone number is verified, you can proceed to log in to your JAMB profile using your email address and password.

Step 6: Pay for JAMB e-PIN

To register for the UTME, you will need to obtain a JAMB e-PIN, which is required for payment and registration.

Also Read: How To Upload Result On JAMB Portal: A Step-By-Step Guide

You can purchase the e-PIN from approved banks, online payment platforms, or JAMB offices.

Step 7: Complete UTME Registration

After obtaining the JAMB e-PIN, log in to your JAMB profile and proceed to complete your UTME registration. This includes providing your personal information, choosing your preferred examination center, and selecting your desired course of study.

Important Tips

Ensure that the information you provide during profile creation is accurate and matches your official documents.

Keep your JAMB profile login details (email address and password) secure and confidential.

Follow JAMB’s guidelines and instructions carefully during the profile creation and registration process.

If you encounter any challenges or need assistance, visit a JAMB-approved CBT center or contact JAMB’s official helpline.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can create your JAMB profile with ease and embark on your journey towards successfully registering for the UTME. Your JAMB profile is not only essential for registration but also serves as a central hub for accessing important JAMB services and updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...