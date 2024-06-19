Creating a WhatsApp group link allows you to invite people to join your group easily by sharing the link with them. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create a WhatsApp group link.

Launch the WhatsApp application on your smartphone. Go to the chat screen and find the group you want to create a link for. Tap on the group to open it. Tap on the group name at the top of the chat screen to open the group info page. Scroll down the group info page and tap on “Invite to Group via Link.” A new screen will appear with options to share the link. You can copy the link to your clipboard, share it via WhatsApp, or use other sharing options like email, social media, or SMS. If you want to reset the link or revoke access, you can do so by tapping on “Reset Link” or “Revoke Link” on the same screen where you generated the link.

Tips for Using WhatsApp Group Links

Be mindful of who you share the link with, as anyone with the link can join the group. If you need to stop new members from joining, reset or revoke the link. Keep an eye on new members joining through the link and ensure they adhere to the group rules.

Also Read: How To Cook Oxtail Stew On The Stove