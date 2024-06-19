Curling braids can add a new dimension to your hairstyle, giving it volume and texture. Whether you have box braids, micro braids, or any other type of braids, you can easily create beautiful curls. Here is a detailed guide on how to curl braids.

Supplies

Flexi Rods or Perm Rods

Hot Water

Towel

Scissors

Wide-tooth Comb

Instructions

Ensure your braids are clean and completely dry. If they are freshly washed, allow them to dry thoroughly before curling. Gently comb through the braids to remove any tangles or knots. Divide your braids into manageable sections. The size of the sections will depend on how tight or loose you want the curls to be. Use hair ties or clips to keep the sections separated. Take a braid and wrap it around a flexi rod or perm rod. Start from the end of the braid and roll it up towards the scalp. Bend the ends of the flexi rod to secure the braid in place. If using perm rods, secure them with the attached elastic bands. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Be careful while handling hot water to avoid burns. Carefully dip each section of braids into the boiling water. Hold for a few seconds to allow the heat to set the curls. After dipping, use a towel to gently pat the braids dry. Do not rub vigorously to avoid frizzing the braids. Allow the braids to air dry completely. This can take several hours, so plan accordingly. Once the braids are completely dry, gently remove the flexi rods or perm rods. Use your fingers to gently separate and fluff the curls. Avoid using a comb or brush, as this can cause frizz. If there are any loose or uneven ends, trim them with scissors for a neat finish.

Tips for Curling Braids

The size of the flexi rods or perm rods will determine the size of your curls. Use smaller rods for tighter curls and larger rods for looser curls. Be cautious when dipping your braids in hot water to avoid burning your scalp. You can use a towel to shield your scalp from the hot water. To keep your curls looking fresh, wear a satin scarf or bonnet to bed. This will help prevent frizz and maintain the curl pattern.

