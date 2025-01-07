Cutting a watermelon into triangles is a simple and efficient way to serve this refreshing fruit, making it easy to handle and enjoy. Here is how to cut a watermelon into triangles.

Prepare the Watermelon and Work Area

Choose a ripe watermelon that feels heavy for its size, with a uniform shape and a yellow spot where it rested on the ground.

Wash the watermelon under running water to remove dirt and bacteria from the surface.

Place the watermelon on a large, stable cutting board to prevent slipping. Use a sharp, sturdy knife to make clean cuts.

Cut the Watermelon in Half

Position the watermelon lengthwise on the cutting board.

Hold it steady with one hand and use the knife to cut it in half, slicing through the middle from one end to the other.

Halve Each Section

Take one half of the watermelon and place it cut-side down on the cutting board for stability.

Slice it in half again, creating two quarter sections. Repeat this with the other half so you have four quarters.

Slice into Wedges

Take one quarter section and place it flat-side down on the board.

Starting from one end, make evenly spaced cuts from the top of the rind to the point of the wedge.

Adjust the width of your cuts based on the desired size of your triangles.

Serve the Triangles

Separate the triangular slices from the quarter section. The rind acts as a natural handle, making the pieces easy to pick up.

Arrange the slices on a platter for an appealing presentation.

Tips

If the watermelon is too large to handle comfortably, cut it into smaller sections before making triangles.

Keep a towel or paper towels nearby to wipe the knife and cutting board as you work, as watermelons are juicy.

For a neater look, trim off the edges of the rind slightly before slicing into triangles.

