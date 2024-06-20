How To Descale A Nespresso Machine

Descaling your Nespresso machine is essential for maintaining its performance and ensuring that your coffee continues to taste great. Over time, mineral deposits from water can build up inside your machine, affecting its functionality and taste. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to descale Nespresso machine effectively.
Materials Needed
- Nespresso descaling kit (available from Nespresso or authorized retailers)
- Fresh water
- A container to catch the water and descaling solution (at least 1 liter capacity)
Step-by-Step
- Before you start, it’s a good idea to read your machine’s user manual as descaling instructions can vary slightly between models.
- Make sure your Nespresso machine is turned on and has no capsules in the chamber.
- Follow the instructions on the Nespresso descaling kit to mix the descaling solution with water. Typically, you will add the solution to a specified amount of water.
- Pour the mixed descaling solution into the water tank of your Nespresso machine.
- Put a container under the coffee outlet to catch the descaling solution and water.
- Depending on your Nespresso model, the way to activate descaling mode can differ. Usually, you need to press and hold specific buttons for a few seconds. Refer to your manual for the exact button combination.
- For VertuoLine: Hold the button for 7 seconds to enter descaling mode.
- For OriginalLine: Hold the espresso and lungo buttons simultaneously for a few seconds to start the process.
- Once in descaling mode, the machine will pump the solution through the system, cleaning out any scale buildup. Let the entire solution pass through the machine.
- After the descaling solution has run through, refill the water tank with fresh water and run it through the machine to rinse out any remaining descaling solution. You might need to do this rinse cycle a couple of times to ensure all the solution is cleared.
- Follow the instructions in your manual to exit descaling mode. This often involves pressing and holding the same buttons you used to enter descaling mode.
- Ensure the water tank is thoroughly rinsed and refilled with fresh water. Run another cycle with plain water to ensure no descaling solution remains inside the machine.
Tips for Effective Descaling
- Descale your Nespresso machine every 3 months or after 300 uses, whichever comes first.
- It’s recommended to use Nespresso’s own descaling solution to avoid damaging your machine.
- Regularly clean the drip tray, capsule container, and water tank to keep your machine in good working order.
