How To Divert Calls On iPhone

Call diversion is a helpful feature when you want your incoming calls to be redirected to another number instead of ringing on your iPhone. It is useful when you are busy, travelling, experiencing network issues or switching between work and personal phones. iPhones make the process straightforward, whether you want to divert all calls, forward calls only when you are unreachable or turn the feature off again. Understanding how these settings work ensures you stay reachable while maintaining control over your availability.

Understand the Types of Call Forwarding on iPhone

Before setting up call diversion, it helps to know the options built into your iPhone. The standard Call Forwarding feature redirects all incoming calls to another number immediately. Some network providers also support conditional forwarding, which redirects calls only when your line is busy, unreachable or unanswered. These conditional options may not appear directly in iPhone settings but can often be activated through network codes provided by your carrier. Knowing what is available helps you choose the best type of forwarding for your situation.

Turn On Call Forwarding Through iPhone Settings

The simplest method is through the Call Forwarding menu in your iPhone settings. Open the Settings app and tap the Phone option. From there, select Call Forwarding. Toggle the switch to turn it on, then tap the option to enter the number you want calls to be diverted to. Once you type in the number, return to the previous screen to save the change. After activation, all incoming calls will be redirected automatically to the chosen number without ringing on your device.

Use Network Codes for Conditional Call Forwarding

Some carriers support conditional call diversion using short dial codes. These codes let you forward calls when your phone is busy, switched off or not answered. For example, many networks use codes such as *61*, *62* or *67* followed by the number you want to forward to and ending with #. Dialling the code sets up the conditional rule immediately. This method is especially useful if your iPhone does not display conditional forwarding options in the settings menu.

Disable Call Forwarding When You No Longer Need It

Turning call diversion off is just as simple. Return to Settings, open the Phone menu and tap Call Forwarding again. Toggle the switch to the off position to stop redirecting your calls. If you used network codes, you can disable forwarding by dialling the specific cancellation code your carrier uses. Once disabled, calls will ring normally on your device. Checking that the feature is off prevents missed calls once you are available again.

Test the Call Forwarding to Make Sure It Works

After setting up call diversion, it helps to test the feature. Use another phone to call your iPhone number. If the setup is correct, the call should immediately or conditionally redirect to the number you entered. Testing ensures the forwarding number is correct and that your network supports the type of diversion you selected. It also gives you confidence that your calls will reach you or the intended device without interruptions.

Also Read: How To Delete Incognito History