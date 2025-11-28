How To Do A Call Back On MTN

A call-back request is one of the simplest ways to communicate when you have no airtime. MTN provides a quick and free service that lets you notify someone to call you back by sending them a short automated message. The feature works on both smartphones and basic phones, which makes it convenient in emergency situations or when you need to reach someone urgently. Learning how to use this service ensures you stay connected even without airtime.

Understand What MTN Call Back Is

MTN’s call-back service allows you to send a “Please Call Me” message to any MTN number or, in many regions, even numbers on other networks. The person you contact receives a short text asking them to return your call. It uses no airtime, no data and works instantly. Knowing what the service does helps you use it appropriately and avoid unnecessary stress when you run out of credit.

Use the USSD Code to Send a Call Back

The most common way to send a call-back request on MTN is through a simple USSD code. Open your phone’s dial pad and enter *121*RecipientNumber#. Replace “RecipientNumber” with the actual phone number you want to reach. After you dial the code, your phone will display a confirmation, and the recipient will receive a message saying you would like them to call you. This method works quickly and without any additional steps.

Send a Call Back Using the MTN Menu

Some MTN SIM cards include a built-in menu for extra services. Open the MTN menu on your phone, look for the “Please Call Me” or “Call Back” option and follow the prompts. This method is helpful if you prefer navigating through menus instead of typing codes. It provides the same service and sends the same alert to your chosen number.

Check Limits on Daily Call Back Requests

MTN usually limits the number of call-back messages you can send in a day. The limit varies by region, but most customers can send only a few requests within 24 hours. If you exceed the limit, you will receive an error message when trying to send more. Being aware of this helps you use the feature wisely and avoid relying on it too heavily.

Confirm That the Message Was Delivered

Although the service usually works instantly, it helps to check whether your phone showed a confirmation after sending the request. If the network is busy, there might be a slight delay. If the message fails, try again after a few minutes. Ensuring that your request was delivered helps prevent confusion, especially in urgent situations.

Also Read: How To Delete Incognito History