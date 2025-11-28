How To Do A Duet On TikTok

Duets on TikTok allow you to record your own video alongside another creator’s content, creating a split-screen effect that makes interaction fun and creative. It is one of the platform’s most popular features because it encourages collaboration, reactions and participation in trends. Whether you want to respond to a video, join a challenge or add your voice to someone’s clip, learning how to use the duet function helps you engage more confidently on the app. The process is simple once you know where to find the option.

Make Sure You Have a TikTok Account and Updated App

Before you begin, confirm that you are logged into your TikTok account and that the app is updated to the latest version. Updates often improve features like duets, so having the newest version ensures everything works smoothly. If you experience errors, updating the app usually solves the issue.

Choose the Video You Want to Duet With

Open TikTok and browse your feed or search for the video you want to use. Not all creators allow duets, so you must find a video with duet permissions enabled. When the creator allows it, you will see the Share icon on the right side of the screen. If the option is missing, you won’t be able to duet that particular video.

Select the Duet Option From the Share Menu

Tap the Share icon, which looks like an arrow. A menu will open with several options. Choose Duet from the list. TikTok will load a recording screen where the original video appears on one side and your camera view appears on the other. This layout shows exactly how your final duet will look.

Record Your Duet Using the Built-In Tools

Press the red Record button to film your side of the duet. You can speak, dance, react or add creative elements depending on the trend. TikTok allows you to use filters, effects, voiceovers and text while recording. Take your time to adjust lighting and angle before recording to make your video clear and engaging.

Edit and Review the Duet Before Posting

After recording, you can trim the clip, adjust the sound, add captions or insert stickers to enhance the final video. Use the preview to check how your video fits with the original. When you are satisfied, tap Next to proceed to the posting screen. Add a caption and hashtags, then publish the duet for others to enjoy.

