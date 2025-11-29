How To Do A Stop Order On The Capitec App

Setting up a stop order on the Capitec app allows you to automate payments so that money goes out of your account on specific dates without needing to remember each month. This is helpful for paying loans, savings, subscriptions or sending money to someone regularly. The process is simple and quick once you know where to find the options on the app. Understanding how to set the amount, the frequency and the beneficiary ensures your payments run smoothly and stay organised.

Log In to Your Capitec App

Start by opening the Capitec banking app on your phone and sign in using your PIN. Make sure you have a stable internet connection. Once you are logged in, the home screen shows your accounts and available features, all clearly laid out so you can move through them easily.

Go to the Payments Section

Look for the Transact or Payments option on the main menu. This section handles anything related to sending money. Tap on it to open the list of payment options. Here you can make immediate payments, manage beneficiaries and create scheduled transactions like stop orders.

Select the Beneficiary or Add a New One

For a stop order to work, you must have the correct beneficiary saved. Choose an existing beneficiary from the list if you already created one. If not, tap Add Beneficiary and enter their banking details. Make sure the name, account number and bank are correct before continuing, as stop orders repeat automatically and must go to the right account.

Choose the Option to Schedule the Payment

After selecting the beneficiary, choose Pay and then look for the scheduling option. The app normally shows a section where you can choose Repeat Payment or Scheduled Payment. This is the part that turns an ordinary transfer into a stop order.

Set the Amount, Frequency and Start Date

Enter how much you want to send every time. Then choose how often the payment must repeat, whether monthly, weekly or on a custom date. You can also choose the starting date for the first deduction. Make sure the timing suits your income cycle, especially if your salary arrives on specific days.

Confirm and Save the Stop Order

Once all details are correct, tap Confirm. Review the summary to ensure everything is accurate. When you finalise the process, the Capitec app will activate your stop order, and the payment will run automatically according to your schedule.

