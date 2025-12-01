How To Do An S-Curl

Creating an S-curl is a classic styling technique that gives your hair defined waves with a soft, natural pattern. It is commonly used on short to medium hair, especially textured hair, to achieve a smooth, wavy look without harsh coils. The process involves relaxing the curl slightly, shaping the waves, and maintaining a moisturised finish. Whether you want a subtle wave or a deeper pattern, an S-curl can transform your hairstyle with minimal effort. This guide explains how to prepare your hair, apply the curl texturiser carefully, form the waves, and keep the curls healthy afterward.

Preparing Your Hair First

Before starting, wash your hair with a gentle shampoo to remove dirt and product build-up. Condition it to soften the strands and make it easier to work with. Pat your hair dry until it is only slightly damp. Avoid combing it too much at this stage, as natural texture helps shape the curl more easily once the styling begins.

Gathering the Products and Tools Needed

You will need an S-curl texturiser or curl activator, gloves, a wide-tooth comb, a timer, a towel, petroleum jelly, and a moisturising styling cream. If you want deeper waves, prepare a small brush for shaping. Protect your skin by applying petroleum jelly around your hairline and ears. Place a towel around your shoulders to prevent staining from the product.

Applying the Texturiser Correctly

Put on gloves before applying the product. Scoop a small amount of texturiser and spread it evenly through your hair, starting from the top and moving toward the sides and back. Use your hands or a wide-tooth comb to distribute it. Follow the time instructions on the product, usually between five and ten minutes. Leaving it longer than recommended can straighten your hair too much or cause damage, so keep an eye on the timer.

Rinsing and Neutralising the Hair

Once the time is up, rinse your hair thoroughly with warm water until all the product is removed. Apply a neutralising shampoo to stop the chemical process. Rinse again and gently pat your hair dry with a towel. At this stage, your curls should look slightly loosened and easier to shape into the S-wave pattern.

Shaping the S-Curl Pattern

Apply a curl activator or moisturiser to your damp hair. Use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb to guide the curls into an S-shaped wave. If your hair is short, use a small brush to form the natural wave pattern by brushing forward and to the side. Allow your hair to air-dry to hold the shape, or use a hooded dryer for a quicker set.

Moisturising and Maintaining the Style

S-curls need regular moisture. Apply curl activator cream daily or as needed to keep the waves soft and defined. Avoid heavy gels that create flakes or stiffness. Sleep with a satin bonnet or scarf to protect the curl pattern and reduce frizz. With proper care, your S-curl can last several weeks before needing a touch-up.

