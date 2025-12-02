How To Download An FNB Bank Statement

Downloading an FNB bank statement is simple once you know where to find the option in the FNB app or online banking portal. Whether you need the statement for proof of address, a loan application, business records, or personal budgeting, FNB provides easy tools that allow you to access and save your statements at any time. This guide explains how to navigate the FNB app, select the correct account, choose your date range, and save or share your statement quickly and conveniently.

Logging In to the FNB App

Begin by opening the FNB mobile banking app on your phone. Enter your username and password or use Fingerprint/Face ID if you have enabled it. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version, as older versions may display different options or features.

Navigating to Your Accounts

Once you are logged in, go to the “Accounts” section on the home screen. This shows all the accounts linked to your profile, including cheque accounts, savings accounts, and credit facilities. Tap the account for which you need the bank statement. This will open a detailed page showing your balance and recent transactions.

Opening the Statements Menu

On the account page, scroll down or look for the option labelled “Statements,” “Account Options,” or “Documents.” The exact wording may differ depending on your app version, but it is usually displayed clearly beneath your transaction list. Tap on “Statements” to proceed.

Selecting the Date Range

FNB allows you to choose from monthly statements or create a custom date range. Select the period you want, such as the previous month, the last three months, or a specific range. The app automatically prepares the statement as a secure PDF document, suitable for formal use.

Downloading or Emailing the Statement

Once you select the date range, you will be given options such as “Download,” “Email,” or “Share.” If you choose “Download,” the PDF will be saved directly to your phone’s Downloads folder. If you choose “Email,” enter your email address and confirm. FNB will send the statement as a locked PDF for security, sometimes requiring your ID number or account number to open it.

Finding the Saved Document

After downloading, go to your phone’s File Manager and open the “Downloads” folder. Look for a PDF labelled with your account name or statement date. If you emailed it to yourself, check your email inbox and download it from there. You can now print it, share it, or upload it wherever it is needed.

