Drying flowers is a simple way to preserve their beauty and keep them as decorations or memories. Whether you want to make homemade gifts, create pressed flower art, or hold on to a special bouquet, learning how to dry flowers properly can help them last for years. Different methods suit different types of flowers, and each offers a unique result. Here is how to dry flowers.

Air Drying Method

Air drying is the most traditional and easy method. It works best with flowers that have strong stems and petals like roses, lavender, or baby’s breath.

To dry flowers this way:

Remove extra leaves from the stem. Gather flowers into small bunches. Tie the stems tightly with string or a rubber band. Hang them upside down in a dry, dark, and well-ventilated space like a closet or attic. Leave them for about 2 to 3 weeks until they feel dry and crisp.

Darkness helps preserve color, and proper air circulation prevents mold.

Pressing Flowers

Pressing flowers flattens them, which is ideal for crafts, framing, or scrapbooks.

Here’s how to press them:

Choose fresh flowers with little moisture. Place them between two sheets of paper. Insert the paper inside a heavy book or under a stack of books. Leave the flowers to press for 1 to 2 weeks.

Once dry, carefully remove them. Pressed flowers are fragile but lovely.

Microwave Drying

This method is faster but requires more care. It works well with small flowers.

Steps to microwave dry:

Place the flower between two paper towels. Put it between two microwave-safe plates or use a microwave flower press. Microwave for 30 seconds at a time, checking in between. Once dry, let it cool before handling.

Be cautious to avoid burning the petals.

Using Silica Gel

Silica gel preserves flowers in full shape and color. It’s ideal for more delicate blooms.

To use:

Fill a container with a layer of silica gel. Place the flower inside face-up and gently pour more gel to cover it completely. Seal the container and leave it for a week. Gently remove the flower and brush off the gel.

