Close Menu
    Button
    HOW-TO

    How To Embed A Document In Word

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    How To Embed A Document In Word
    How To Embed A Document In Word

    Embedding a document in Microsoft Word allows you to insert another file—like a Word document, Excel spreadsheet, or PDF—directly into your current Word file. This is useful when you want to include supporting material without copying and pasting the content. Here is how to embed a document in word.

    Step 1: Open Your Word Document

    Start by opening the Word file where you want to embed another document. Click where you want the embedded file to appear.

    Step 2: Insert the File

    • Click on the “Insert” tab on the toolbar at the top.
    • In the “Text” group, select “Object”.
    • A small menu will appear. Click “Object…” again.
    • In the dialog box, click the “Create from File” tab.
    • Click “Browse” to locate the document you want to embed.
    • Select the file and click “Insert”.

    Step 3: Choose How to Display the File

    Before clicking OK:

    • If you want the file to be shown as an icon (instead of displaying the contents), check the box labeled “Display as icon”.
    • If you leave it unchecked, Word will attempt to display the content of the file directly in your document.

    Click OK to finish. The document will now be embedded.

    Step 4: Access or Edit the Embedded Document

    To open the embedded file:

    • Double-click the icon or embedded area.
    • The file will open in its original program (like Word, Excel, or Adobe Reader), allowing you to view or edit it.

    Also Read: How To Draw Hulk

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri is a digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.