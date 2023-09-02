How To Endorse Someone On Linkedin: A Step-by-Step Guide

Endorsing someone on LinkedIn is a way to acknowledge and verify their skills and expertise.

It’s a valuable networking gesture that can strengthen your professional relationships.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to endorse someone on LinkedIn:

Open your web browser, visit LinkedIn’s website (www.linkedin.com), and log in to your LinkedIn account using your credentials.

Access the Person’s Profile

Find the LinkedIn profile of the person you want to endorse. You can do this by:

Using the search bar at the top of the LinkedIn homepage to search for their name.

Browsing your LinkedIn connections and selecting their name from your connections list.

Clicking on their name or profile picture if you come across their activity in your LinkedIn feed.

Navigate to the “Skills & Endorsements” Section

Once you’re on the person’s LinkedIn profile, scroll down until you find the “Skills & Endorsements” section. This section typically appears below the person’s summary and experience.

View Their Skills

Under the “Skills & Endorsements” section, you’ll see a list of skills the person has added to their profile. These are skills they want to be endorsed for.

Click “Endorse”

Locate the skill you want to endorse the person for. Each skill is accompanied by a “+” symbol. Click the “+” symbol next to the skill you want to endorse.

Also Read: How to Lock Your Facebook Profile for Enhanced Privacy

This action signifies your endorsement for that skill.

Confirm Your Endorsement

After clicking the “+” symbol, LinkedIn will typically prompt you to confirm your endorsement. Confirm your endorsement by clicking “Endorse” or a similar button, depending on LinkedIn’s interface at the time.

Add Additional Skills (Optional)

You can endorse the person for multiple skills if they have more listed on their profile. Simply repeat steps 5 and 6 for each additional skill you want to endorse.

Leave a Personal Message (Optional)

LinkedIn may provide an option to leave a personal message along with your endorsement. You can use this space to add a friendly note or explain why you’re endorsing the person for that particular skill. It’s optional but can add a personal touch.

Review Your Endorsements

To see the endorsements you’ve given and received, you can visit your own LinkedIn profile. Scroll down to the “Skills & Endorsements” section to view your endorsements, including those you’ve given and those you’ve received.

Receive Endorsements in Return

Often, when you endorse someone for their skills, they may reciprocate by endorsing you for your skills. Endorsements can help strengthen your professional network and add credibility to your LinkedIn profile.

Be Genuine and Thoughtful

When endorsing someone, make sure it’s for skills you genuinely believe they possess. Authentic endorsements are more valuable and reflect positively on your professionalism.

Remember that endorsements are public, and they contribute to the person’s professional reputation on LinkedIn. By endorsing others for their skills, you not only acknowledge their expertise but also foster a positive networking environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...