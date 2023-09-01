How to Lock Your Facebook Profile for Enhanced Privacy

Facebook offers a feature that allows you to lock your profile, providing an extra layer of privacy by limiting what others can see on your profile.

If you want to control who views your information more closely, follow these steps to lock your Facebook profile:

On Mobile (iOS/Android)

Open the Facebook App: Launch the Facebook app on your mobile device. Make sure you are logged in to your account. Go to Your Profile: Tap on your profile picture or your name to access your profile. Edit Profile: On your profile, tap on the “More” option (represented by three horizontal dots) located below your profile picture. Lock Profile: Select “Lock Profile” from the dropdown menu. You’ll see a brief explanation of what locking your profile means. Confirm: To confirm your choice, tap “Lock Your Profile” again on the confirmation screen.

On Desktop

Open Facebook: Visit Facebook’s website and ensure you are logged in to your account. Go to Your Profile: Click on your name or profile picture to access your profile. Edit Public Details: Below your cover photo, you’ll see an “Edit Details” button. Click on it. Lock Your Profile: On the left-hand side of the page, you’ll find an option called “Lock Profile.” Click on it. Confirm: A pop-up will appear explaining what it means to lock your profile. Click “Lock Your Profile” to confirm.

Once you’ve locked your profile, here’s what will happen:

People who aren’t your friends on Facebook will only be able to see a limited amount of information on your profile, such as your profile picture and cover photo.

Posts on your timeline that you’ve set as public will remain public.

Posts on your timeline that you’ve set as “Friends” will be visible to your friends only.

People won’t be able to enlarge your profile picture or cover photo, view your stories, or send you friend requests if they aren’t already your friends.

Remember, you can unlock your profile at any time by following the same steps and selecting “Unlock Profile.”

Locking your profile is a useful tool for enhancing your Facebook privacy, but it’s important to review your privacy settings regularly to ensure they align with your preferences.

