How To Gift Data On Airtel: A Step-By-Step Guide

Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications providers, allows its customers to share data with friends and family as a thoughtful gesture.

Gifting data on Airtel is a convenient way to help others stay connected and enjoy the benefits of internet access.

If you’re an Airtel subscriber and want to learn how to gift data to your loved ones, follow this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Check Your Data Balance

Before gifting data, it’s essential to check your own data balance to ensure you have enough data to share.

Also Read: How To Check Airtel Data Balance: A Quick And Easy Guide

You can do this by dialing *140# on your Airtel mobile phone and following the on-screen instructions.

Step 2: Select the Data Bundle

Airtel offers various data bundles that you can gift to others. Choose the data bundle that you want to gift based on the recipient’s data needs. The available data bundles may include daily, weekly, and monthly options with different data allocations.

Step 3: Gift Data via USSD Code

To gift data to another Airtel user, follow these steps:

Step 1: On your mobile phone, dial *141# to access the Airtel data gifting menu.

Step 2: Select the option that corresponds to “Gift Data” or “Share Data.”

Step 3: Choose the data bundle you want to gift from the available options.

Step 4: Enter the recipient’s Airtel phone number. Make sure you input the correct phone number to avoid gifting data to the wrong person.

Step 5: Confirm the transaction and follow the prompts to complete the data gifting process.

Step 4: Gift Data via SMS

Alternatively, you can also gift data to another Airtel user via SMS. Follow these steps:

Step 1: Compose a new text message on your Airtel phone.

Also Read: How To Borrow Data From Airtel: A Step-By-Step Guide

Step 2: Type “Gift” or “Share” (without quotes) and leave a space.

Step 3: Enter the recipient’s Airtel phone number.

Step 4: Add a space and then enter the data bundle code of the specific data bundle you want to gift. For example, if you want to gift 1GB of data, type “1” (without quotes) after the recipient’s phone number.

Step 5: Send the text message to 141.

Step 5: Confirm the Gift

After successfully gifting data to the recipient, you will receive a notification confirming the transaction. The recipient will also receive a notification informing them of the data gift they have received.

Important Notes

Ensure that you have sufficient data balance to gift to others, as the data will be deducted from your existing data allocation.

The data bundle you gift to others will be subject to the validity period of the specific bundle chosen.

You can gift data multiple times to different Airtel users, depending on your data balance and the number of recipients you want to share with.

By following this step-by-step guide, you can easily gift data to your loved ones on Airtel and help them stay connected. Show your generosity and thoughtfulness by sharing the gift of data, enhancing their online experience, and staying connected with one another.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...