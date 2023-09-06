Importing a car from Japan to Kenya can be a cost-effective way to get a quality vehicle, but it requires careful planning and adherence to regulations. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to import a car from Japan to Kenya:

Determine the type of car you want and establish a budget that includes the cost of the car, shipping, import duties, taxes, and other associated fees.

Find a Reliable Supplier

Search for reputable car dealers or exporters in Japan. Look for companies with a history of exporting vehicles to Kenya and positive customer reviews.

Verify the Car’s Details

Ask the supplier for detailed information about the car, including its make, model, year of manufacture, mileage, condition, and any modifications. Ensure that the vehicle meets Kenyan standards and regulations.

Request a Proforma Invoice

Ask the supplier for a proforma invoice that outlines the total cost of the car, including shipping charges. Make sure it includes all fees and charges to avoid surprises later.

Choose the Shipping Method

Decide whether you want to ship the car using Roll-on/Roll-off (RORO) or container shipping. RORO is generally cheaper but may have limitations on the size and type of vehicles.

Calculate Import Taxes and Duties

Visit the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) website or contact them to determine the import duties, taxes, and other charges applicable to your specific vehicle. Import duties are based on factors like the car’s value, engine capacity, and age.

Hire a Clearing Agent

To facilitate the clearance process, consider hiring a licensed clearing agent in Kenya who is experienced in handling car imports. They can help with customs documentation and procedures.

Arrange for Shipping

Coordinate with your supplier to arrange the shipping of the vehicle. Ensure that the car is properly secured and packed if using container shipping.

Inspection and Certification

Once the car arrives in Kenya, it will go through an inspection process by relevant authorities such as the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA). Ensure the car meets Kenyan road safety and emissions standards.

Pay Import Duties and Taxes

Pay the import duties, taxes, and any other applicable fees to KRA. Keep all receipts and documentation as proof of payment.

Register the Car

Visit the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to register the imported car. You’ll need the car’s documentation, proof of payment of import duties and taxes, and insurance.

Obtain Insurance

Purchase car insurance from a reputable insurance company to meet the legal requirements and protect your investment.

Collect Your Car

After all documentation and payments are in order, you can collect your car from the port or the clearing agent’s facility.

Drive Safely

Ensure your car is roadworthy, and follow all traffic rules and regulations while driving in Kenya.

Important Tips

Be cautious when choosing a supplier or dealer. Verify their credentials and ask for references.

Consider the currency exchange rates and fluctuations when budgeting.

Be aware of any changes in Kenyan import regulations, taxes, or fees.

Keep all documents related to the import process for future reference and compliance.

Importing a car from Japan to Kenya can save you money, but it requires careful planning and adherence to Kenyan regulations. Consulting with experienced importers or clearing agents can help simplify the process.

