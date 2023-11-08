How to Link Amazon Prime to Twitch: Enjoy Gaming Benefits

Amazon Prime and Twitch have a unique partnership that offers gamers and streamers a range of benefits. By linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch, you can access exclusive content, in-game loot, and even subscribe to your favorite Twitch streamer for free. Here’s how to link Amazon Prime to Twitch:

Sign in to Your Amazon Account: Start by opening your web browser and going to Amazon’s website. Sign in to your Amazon account with your username and password. Go to the Twitch Website: In a new tab or window, visit the official Twitch website at https://www.twitch.tv/. If you don’t already have a Twitch account, you’ll need to create one. Click “Sign Up” in the top-right corner and follow the registration process. Link Your Amazon Account: Once you’re logged in to your Twitch account, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner. From the dropdown menu, select “Settings.” Navigate to Connections: In your Twitch settings, click on the “Connections” tab on the left sidebar. Link Amazon: Scroll down until you find the “Other Connections” section. Here, you will see an option to link your Amazon account to Twitch. Click on the “Connect” button next to Amazon. Sign in to Amazon: A new window or tab will open, asking you to sign in to your Amazon account if you aren’t already signed in. Enter your Amazon login information and click “Sign in.” Authorize Twitch: After signing in to Amazon, you’ll be asked to authorize Twitch to access your Amazon account. Review the permissions, and then click “Authorize.” Confirmation: Once you’ve authorized the connection, you’ll be redirected back to your Twitch settings page. You should see Amazon listed under your connected accounts. Enjoy Amazon Prime Benefits on Twitch: With Amazon Prime linked to your Twitch account, you can now access exclusive Twitch benefits, such as free channel subscriptions, in-game loot, and more. Free Twitch Prime Subscription: To subscribe to a streamer for free, visit their Twitch channel and click the “Subscribe” button. If you have an available Prime subscription, you can use it here. Claim In-Game Loot: Twitch Prime often offers in-game loot for popular games. To claim your loot, visit the Twitch Prime Loot page.

Remember that the specific benefits and promotions available through Amazon Prime and Twitch may change over time. Be sure to check the Twitch Prime page and your Amazon account for the latest offers and rewards.

By following these steps, you can enjoy the synergies of Amazon Prime and Twitch and make the most of your gaming and streaming experiences.

