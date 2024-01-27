Loading your Cash App card is a straightforward process that allows you to add funds for various transactions, including shopping, sending money to friends, and withdrawing cash. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to load Cash App card.

Open the Cash App on your mobile device. Ensure you have a stable internet connection. In the Cash App interface, locate and tap on the “Balance” tab at the bottom of the screen. This tab usually displays your current balance and transaction history. Within the Balance tab, you’ll find an option labeled “Add Cash.” Tap on this option to initiate the process of loading funds onto your Cash App card. After tapping “Add Cash,” you’ll be prompted to enter the amount you want to load onto your Cash App card. Input the desired amount carefully. Once you’ve entered the amount, review the transaction details to ensure accuracy. Tap on the “Add” button or a similar confirmation option to proceed. Cash App offers different funding sources for adding funds to your Cash App card. You can choose to use your linked bank account, debit card, or any available funds in your Cash App balance. Depending on the funding source you selected, you may need to authenticate the transaction using your PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the authorization process. After authorizing the transaction, you’ll receive a confirmation message indicating that the funds have been successfully added to your Cash App card. This confirmation is typically displayed within the Cash App interface. Once the funds are loaded onto your Cash App card, you can immediately start using it for various transactions. You can use your Cash App card to make purchases online, in stores, or withdraw cash from ATMs that accept Visa.

Note

Ensure you have sufficient funds available in your linked bank account or Cash App balance to cover the amount you want to load onto your Cash App card.

Double-check the transaction details, including the amount and funding source, before confirming the transaction to avoid any errors.

Keep your Cash App PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID secure to prevent unauthorized access to your account.

Contact Cash App support if you encounter any issues or have questions about loading funds onto your Cash App card.

Also Read: How to Load NCBA Prepaid Card via M-Pesa