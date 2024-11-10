Nougat is a delicious, chewy confection made with sugar, honey, egg whites, and nuts. It’s popular in many cultures and can be enjoyed on its own or as part of other treats. Making nougat at home takes some patience, but with the right ingredients and careful steps, you can create this delightful sweet in your kitchen. Here’s how to make nougat!

Ingredients

2 cups sugar

1 cup honey

1/2 cup water

2 large egg whites, at room temperature

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or almond extract (optional, for flavor)

2 cups of toasted nuts (such as almonds, hazelnuts, or pistachios)

Edible rice paper (optional, for lining)

Prepare Your Ingredients and Equipment

Nougat requires quick work, so having everything ready is essential:

Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with parchment paper, and place rice paper on the bottom if you’re using it. Rice paper prevents sticking and gives nougat a neat presentation.

Toast the nuts in a skillet or in the oven at 350°F (175°C) for about 8–10 minutes, or until golden. This enhances their flavor and adds crunch.

Begin Cooking the Syrup

The sugar syrup is the foundation of nougat, and it needs to reach a specific temperature to achieve the right consistency.

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, mix together the sugar, honey, and water. Place it over medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves completely.

Attach a candy thermometer to the saucepan and continue cooking without stirring until the mixture reaches 250°F (121°C). This is known as the firm-ball stage, which is crucial for nougat’s chewy texture.

Whisk the Egg Whites

While the syrup is cooking, get the egg whites ready:

In a clean mixing bowl, beat the egg whites with salt until stiff peaks form. This should be done just before the syrup reaches the target temperature so that the egg whites are ready to incorporate immediately.

Combine the Syrup and Egg Whites

Carefully add the hot syrup to the egg whites to create the nougat base.

With the mixer on low speed, slowly pour the hot syrup into the beaten egg whites in a thin, steady stream. Increase the mixer speed and beat for about 5–10 minutes, or until the mixture thickens and becomes shiny.

Add vanilla or almond extract to the mixture for extra flavor if desired.

Fold in the Nuts

Now it’s time to incorporate the nuts, which give nougat its signature texture.

Using a spatula, gently fold the toasted nuts into the nougat mixture. Make sure the nuts are evenly distributed without overmixing.

Pour and Set the Nougat

Pour the nougat mixture into the prepared baking dish, using a spatula to spread it evenly.

Place a sheet of rice paper over the nougat if you used one on the bottom, pressing gently to adhere.

Allow the nougat to cool and set at room temperature for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight. This will help it firm up to the perfect consistency.

Cut and Serve

Once the nougat is fully set, it’s ready to cut and enjoy.

Lift the nougat out of the dish using the parchment paper, and place it on a cutting board.

Use a sharp knife to cut the nougat into squares or rectangles. To prevent sticking, you can lightly oil the knife or use a serrated blade for better control.

Final Tips

Store nougat in an airtight container at room temperature, separating layers with wax paper to prevent sticking. Properly stored, nougat will stay fresh for up to 2 weeks.

Customize your nougat by using different nuts or adding dried fruits for extra sweetness.

