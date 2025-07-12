Cooking oxtails in a slow cooker results in tender, flavour-packed meat that falls off the bone. This dish is ideal for hearty meals and is best served with rice, mashed potatoes, or crusty bread. Using a slow cooker allows the meat to cook gently, soaking in rich spices and seasonings. Here is how to make oxtails in a slow cooker.

Gather Your Ingredients

To make a delicious batch of slow-cooked oxtails, you will need:

– 1.5 to 2 kg of oxtails

– 1 large onion, chopped

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 2 carrots, chopped

– 1 bell pepper, chopped

– 2 tablespoons tomato paste

– 1 can (400g) chopped tomatoes or 1 cup of beef broth

– 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce

– 1 teaspoon paprika

– 1 teaspoon thyme (fresh or dried)

– 1 bay leaf

– Salt and black pepper to taste

– 1 to 2 tablespoons oil for browning

Optional: Scotch bonnet or chilli for extra heat, and fresh herbs for garnish

Brown the Oxtails

Heat oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Season the oxtails with salt and pepper, then brown them in batches until all sides are golden. This step helps to lock in flavour. Once browned, transfer them to the slow cooker.

Prepare the Vegetables and Sauce

In the same pan, add a bit more oil if needed and sauté the onions, garlic, carrots, and bell pepper for a few minutes. Add the tomato paste and stir well. Pour in the chopped tomatoes or beef broth and stir in the Worcestershire sauce, paprika, thyme, and bay leaf. Let it simmer for a minute.

Transfer to the Slow Cooker

Pour the mixture over the browned oxtails in the slow cooker. Make sure the meat is mostly covered in liquid. If needed, add a little extra broth or water. Cover the cooker with a lid.

Cook Until Tender

Set your slow cooker to low heat and cook for 8 to 10 hours, or on high heat for 5 to 6 hours. The oxtails should be soft and almost falling off the bone, and the sauce should be thick and rich.

Serve and Enjoy

Remove the bay leaf and check the seasoning. Add salt or pepper if needed. Serve the oxtails hot with rice, mashed potatoes, or your preferred side. Garnish with chopped parsley or coriander if desired.

