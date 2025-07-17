Tapioca pearls are small, chewy balls often used in bubble tea or sweet puddings. They are made from tapioca starch, which is derived from the cassava root. Making them at home requires some patience, but it’s a fun and rewarding process, especially if you want to customize size or sweetness. Here’s how to make tapioca pearls from scratch.

Gather the Ingredients

To make tapioca pearls, you need only a few ingredients. The most important is tapioca starch, also called tapioca flour. You’ll also need water and optional brown sugar or food coloring for flavour or appearance.

In a bowl, measure out 1 cup of tapioca starch. In a separate pot, bring about ½ cup of water to a boil. If you prefer brown pearls like those in bubble tea, dissolve 2 tablespoons of brown sugar into the water as it heats.

Mix the Starch and Hot Water

Once the water is boiling, slowly pour it into the tapioca starch while stirring. Be careful, as the mixture can be very hot. Stir quickly until a dough starts to form.

The dough will look crumbly at first, but it should come together into a smooth, pliable ball. If it’s too sticky, add a bit more starch. If it’s too dry, add a few drops of hot water. Work the dough until it becomes soft and smooth.

Shape the Pearls

Pinch off small amounts of dough and roll them between your palms to form small balls. The size is up to you, but bubble-tea-sized pearls are usually about the size of a pea.

Try to keep the size consistent so they cook evenly. If the dough begins to dry out as you work, cover it with a damp cloth to keep it from becoming too stiff.

Boil the Pearls

Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil. Gently add the pearls and stir to prevent sticking. Let them cook uncovered for about 20 to 25 minutes, depending on their size. The pearls should become translucent and soft with a chewy texture.

Once cooked, turn off the heat and let them sit in the hot water for another 10 to 15 minutes. This helps them finish cooking all the way through.

Rinse and Sweeten

Drain the cooked pearls and rinse them under cold water to remove excess starch and stop the cooking process. If you want them sweet, soak them in sugar syrup or honey for 10 minutes before serving.

Use or Store

Tapioca pearls are best used fresh, especially when soft and chewy. You can add them directly to drinks or desserts. If you need to store them, keep them in a container of sugar syrup at room temperature for a few hours. They tend to harden if refrigerated or kept too long.

