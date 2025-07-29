Printing emails from Microsoft Outlook can be helpful when you need a hard copy for records, work, or official communication. Whether you are using Outlook on a desktop, web browser, or mobile app, the process is straightforward. Here’s how to print email from outlook depending on your device.

Open the Email You Want to Print

Start by launching Microsoft Outlook on your device. Navigate to your inbox or the folder where the email is stored. Click or tap on the email to open it fully, as printing will only work on the open message, not the preview.

Make sure the email content is fully loaded before proceeding.

Use the Print Option on Desktop App

If you’re using the Outlook desktop application (Microsoft 365 or Outlook 2016/2019):

Click File in the top left corner of the window.

in the top left corner of the window. Select Print from the menu on the left.

from the menu on the left. A print preview will appear. Choose your printer from the list and set your preferences.

Click Print to start printing the email.

You can also adjust page range, layout, or number of copies before printing.

Print from Outlook on Web

If you’re using the web version of Outlook:

Go to Outlook.com and sign in.

Open the email you wish to print.

Click on the three dots (•••) in the upper right of the email message window.

Select Print from the dropdown menu.

from the dropdown menu. A print preview will open in a new tab or window. Click Print again to send it to your printer.

Ensure pop-ups are allowed on your browser so the print window can appear.

Print from Outlook Mobile App

Printing directly from the mobile app depends on your phone’s operating system and connected printer:

Open the Outlook app and go to the email you want to print.

Tap the three dots in the top right or bottom menu (depending on the device).

Choose Print from the options (you may first need to select Share , then Print ).

from the options (you may first need to select , then ). Select your printer and confirm the print settings.

Tap Print to finish.

Make sure your phone is connected to a wireless printer via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Also Read: How To Make Steam Pudding