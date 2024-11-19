Close Menu
    HOW-TO

    How To Pronounce “Prejudice”

    Damaris Gatwiri
    The word “prejudice” refers to preconceived opinions or biases that are often unfounded or unfair. While commonly used, its pronunciation might occasionally trip up new speakers. Here’s how to pronounce prejudice to ensure clarity and confidence.

    1. Break the Word into Syllables
      The word “prejudice” has three syllables: pre, ju, and dice.
    2. Pronounce the First Syllable
      The first syllable, pre, is pronounced as “preh,” with a short “e” sound, like in “present.”
    3. Focus on the Second Syllable
      The second syllable, ju, is pronounced as “juh,” with a soft “u” sound, similar to “just” without the “st.”
    4. Understand the Third Syllable
      The final syllable, dice, is pronounced as “dis,” with a short “i” sound, like in “this.”
    5. Combine the Syllables
      When spoken together, the word is pronounced as preh-juh-dis, with the primary emphasis on the first syllable, “pre.”
    6. Practice in Context
      Using the word in sentences will help reinforce the correct pronunciation. For example:
    • “We need to address prejudice to create a fairer society.”
    • “Her actions were influenced by prejudice rather than facts.”

    Also Read: How To Pronounce “Conscientious”

