The word “prejudice” refers to preconceived opinions or biases that are often unfounded or unfair. While commonly used, its pronunciation might occasionally trip up new speakers. Here’s how to pronounce prejudice to ensure clarity and confidence.

Break the Word into Syllables

The word “prejudice” has three syllables: pre, ju, and dice. Pronounce the First Syllable

The first syllable, pre, is pronounced as “preh,” with a short “e” sound, like in “present.” Focus on the Second Syllable

The second syllable, ju, is pronounced as “juh,” with a soft “u” sound, similar to “just” without the “st.” Understand the Third Syllable

The final syllable, dice, is pronounced as “dis,” with a short “i” sound, like in “this.” Combine the Syllables

When spoken together, the word is pronounced as preh-juh-dis, with the primary emphasis on the first syllable, “pre.” Practice in Context

Using the word in sentences will help reinforce the correct pronunciation. For example:

“We need to address prejudice to create a fairer society.”

“Her actions were influenced by prejudice rather than facts.”

