A throw blanket can instantly make your couch look more stylish, comfortable, and inviting. Whether you’re aiming for a casual look or a more refined setup, learning how to place a throw properly can elevate the overall feel of your living space. Here’s how to put a throw on a couch.

Choose the Right Throw

Before placing the throw, make sure you select one that complements your couch and room decor. Consider color, texture, and size. A soft fleece or knit throw works well for a cozy vibe, while linen or woven throws suit more formal settings.

Ensure the throw is big enough to drape but not so large that it overwhelms the couch.

Neatly Fold or Loosely Drape

There are two basic styles: neatly folded or casually draped. Each gives a different feel.

For a tidy and clean look , fold the throw in thirds lengthwise, then in half, and place it neatly over one armrest or the back of the couch.

, fold the throw in thirds lengthwise, then in half, and place it neatly over one armrest or the back of the couch. For a relaxed and lived-in feel, pick up the throw from one end and gently lay it over a corner of the couch, letting it fall naturally.

Either style works, depending on your preference and the atmosphere you want to create.

Position Over the Armrest or Back

Draping a throw over one armrest is a classic way to make it both decorative and usable. You can also drape it lengthwise over the back of the couch, either centered or to one side. Allow part of it to cascade down for an elegant effect.

If your couch has cushions, you can tuck one edge slightly behind a cushion to help hold it in place.

Layer with Pillows

To make the look even more polished, layer the throw with matching or contrasting pillows. Place the pillows near or on top of the throw to create depth and visual interest.

Choose pillows that coordinate with the throw to tie everything together.

Adjust for Function and Style

Finally, adjust the throw to balance appearance and use. If the throw is mostly decorative, you can leave it draped stylishly. If it’s for daily use, make sure it’s within easy reach and not overly tucked or pinned down.

Straighten or fluff the throw regularly to keep the couch looking fresh and inviting.

