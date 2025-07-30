Beads are a beautiful and fun way to accessorize braids. They add a pop of color, cultural style, or elegance, depending on how you use them. Whether you’re braiding your own hair or someone else’s, learning how to secure beads properly ensures they stay in place and look neat. Here’s how to put beads on braids step by step.

Choose Your Beads and Tools

Start by selecting beads that suit your style. Beads come in different sizes, colors, materials, and hole widths. Make sure the bead holes are large enough to fit over your braids.

You’ll also need a beading tool such as:

A hair beader (loop tool),

(loop tool), A bobby pin or

or A threading needle made for hair.

You may also need small rubber bands to secure the beads once placed.

Prepare the Braids

Ensure your braids are neatly done and the ends are either knotted, burned (if using synthetic hair), or sealed. Beads are usually placed on the lower part of the braid, so leave enough space near the ends for decoration.

Decide how many beads you want per braid. You can go for one bold bead, or stack several smaller ones.

Thread the Beads

Using a hair beader:

Insert the loop of the beader through your beads in the desired order.

Place the end of the braid through the loop of the beader.

Gently pull the beads over the loop and down onto the braid.

Using a bobby pin:

Bend the pin open and slide the beads onto both prongs.

Place the end of the braid between the prongs.

Slide the beads down over the pin and onto the braid.

Do this gently to avoid fraying the braid or breaking the bead.

Secure the Beads

Once the beads are in place, use a small rubber band below the last bead to hold them in place. Wrap the rubber band tightly so the beads don’t slide off.

If using just one bead, you can also loop the end of the braid back through the bead and tie or secure it underneath.

For synthetic hair, some people melt the tip lightly with heat after the rubber band to seal it, but this should be done with caution.

Style and Maintain

Repeat the process for all the braids you want to bead. You can create patterns using different colors or sizes for a unique look.

Be gentle when brushing or styling your hair afterward. To protect the beads while sleeping, wrap your hair in a silk scarf or bonnet.

