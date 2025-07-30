How To Put On A Saree

Wearing a saree is a graceful art that enhances elegance and tradition. It may look complicated at first, but once you understand the basic draping method, it becomes much easier. Here’s a simple guide to help you on how put on a saree neatly and confidently.
- Wear the Base Clothing
Before draping the saree, start with the essential inner garments:
- Put on a well-fitted blouse (choli) that matches your saree.
- Wear a saree petticoat (a waist-tied skirt) in a similar or matching colour.
- Tuck the drawstring of the petticoat tightly to support the saree’s weight.
Make sure everything is secure, as this will serve as the foundation for the saree.
- Tuck the Saree at the Waist
Hold the plain (non-decorated) end of the saree and start tucking it into the petticoat at your right side. Make sure the lower end touches the floor.
- Continue tucking the fabric into the waistband while wrapping it around your waist once, moving from right to left.
- Adjust the bottom edge so it grazes your feet without dragging.
This creates the base wrap of the saree.
- Make the Pleats
After the first round, gather the remaining fabric from your left and begin making pleats.
- Use both hands to make 5 to 7 pleats, about 5 inches wide.
- Align the pleats neatly, one behind the other, so they fall evenly.
- Tuck all the pleats into the front centre of your petticoat, slightly to the left of your navel.
Secure them with a safety pin if needed to prevent shifting.
- Drape the Pallu Over Your Shoulder
Now take the remaining decorative part of the saree (called the pallu).
- Bring it around your waist from left to right.
- Drape it over your left shoulder, letting it fall behind you.
You can leave it hanging freely or pleat it and pin it to your shoulder for a neater look. The pallu usually reaches till your knee or lower.
- Final Adjustments
- Check that the pleats fall straight and are not bunching up.
- Ensure the petticoat is not showing.
- Use small safety pins to secure the pallu and pleats in place, especially if you’ll be moving around a lot.
You may also accessorize with bangles, earrings, and a bindi to complete the traditional look.
