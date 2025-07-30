How To Put On A Saree

Wearing a saree is a graceful art that enhances elegance and tradition. It may look complicated at first, but once you understand the basic draping method, it becomes much easier. Here’s a simple guide to help you on how put on a saree neatly and confidently.

Wear the Base Clothing

Before draping the saree, start with the essential inner garments:

Put on a well-fitted blouse (choli) that matches your saree.

(choli) that matches your saree. Wear a saree petticoat (a waist-tied skirt) in a similar or matching colour.

(a waist-tied skirt) in a similar or matching colour. Tuck the drawstring of the petticoat tightly to support the saree’s weight.

Make sure everything is secure, as this will serve as the foundation for the saree.

Tuck the Saree at the Waist

Hold the plain (non-decorated) end of the saree and start tucking it into the petticoat at your right side. Make sure the lower end touches the floor.

Continue tucking the fabric into the waistband while wrapping it around your waist once, moving from right to left.

Adjust the bottom edge so it grazes your feet without dragging.

This creates the base wrap of the saree.

Make the Pleats

After the first round, gather the remaining fabric from your left and begin making pleats.

Use both hands to make 5 to 7 pleats , about 5 inches wide.

, about 5 inches wide. Align the pleats neatly, one behind the other, so they fall evenly.

Tuck all the pleats into the front centre of your petticoat, slightly to the left of your navel.

Secure them with a safety pin if needed to prevent shifting.

Drape the Pallu Over Your Shoulder

Now take the remaining decorative part of the saree (called the pallu).

Bring it around your waist from left to right.

Drape it over your left shoulder, letting it fall behind you.

You can leave it hanging freely or pleat it and pin it to your shoulder for a neater look. The pallu usually reaches till your knee or lower.

Final Adjustments

Check that the pleats fall straight and are not bunching up.

Ensure the petticoat is not showing.

Use small safety pins to secure the pallu and pleats in place, especially if you’ll be moving around a lot.

You may also accessorize with bangles, earrings, and a bindi to complete the traditional look.

Also Read: How To Make Steam Pudding