Rebooting your DStv Explora can fix common issues like freezing, missing channels, or system lag. It’s a simple process that refreshes the decoder’s system without erasing your recordings or settings. Here’s How To Reboot DStv Explora properly.

Use the Power Button

The quickest way to reboot is by using the decoder’s physical power button.

Press the power button on the front of the Explora to switch it off.

on the front of the Explora to switch it off. Wait a few seconds, then press the button again to turn it back on.

This soft reboot usually resolves minor problems.

If the decoder does not respond, continue with a full reboot.

Unplug the Decoder

For a more thorough reboot, unplug the power cord.

Switch off the decoder and remove the plug from the wall socket.

from the wall socket. Wait for at least 30 seconds to 1 minute .

. Plug it back in and press the power button to restart the device.

This method resets the internal hardware and helps fix stubborn glitches.

Use the Remote Control Method

You can also restart the DStv Explora using the remote control.

Press the blue DStv button to access the menu.

to access the menu. Navigate to Settings , then go to System Settings .

, then go to . Select Reboot Decoder and confirm the action.

This method is helpful if your decoder is slow or unresponsive but still navigable.

Check for Software Updates

Sometimes the need to reboot is caused by outdated software.

Go to Settings > Information Central to check your current version.

to check your current version. If there’s an update available, the decoder will prompt you to install it.

After updating, a reboot is usually part of the process.

Keeping your decoder updated helps avoid frequent issues.

Contact DStv Support if Needed

If rebooting doesn’t solve the problem, there might be a deeper issue.

Visit the DStv website or call their customer care line.

Explain the issue and the steps you’ve tried.

They may walk you through a factory reset or send a technician.

