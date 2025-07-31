How To Reboot MacBook

Rebooting your MacBook helps refresh the system, fix minor glitches, install updates properly, and improve performance. Whether your MacBook is running slowly or certain apps aren’t responding, restarting is a simple but effective step. Here’s how to reboot Macook safely and correctly.
- Save Your Work
Before restarting, always save any open documents or files. Unsaved changes can be lost during the reboot process.
- Go through each open app and save your work manually if auto-save is not enabled.
- Close applications you’re not using to avoid error messages or freezing during reboot.
This helps prevent data loss and ensures a smoother restart.
- Use the Apple Menu
The easiest way to reboot is from the Apple menu.
- Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen.
- Select Restart from the dropdown menu.
- A prompt will appear asking if you want to reopen windows after restart. Choose accordingly and click Restart again.
Your MacBook will close all applications and restart within a minute or two.
- Use the Keyboard Shortcut (If Unresponsive)
If your screen is frozen and you can’t access the menu:
- Press Control + Command + Power (or Touch ID) at the same time.
- This will force a restart without opening menus.
Only use this method if your Mac is completely unresponsive, as it can cause unsaved work to be lost.
- Use the Power Button (For Shutdown and Reboot)
You can also reboot manually using the power button.
- Hold down the Power button (or Touch ID button on newer models) until the screen goes black.
- Wait a few seconds, then press the button again to turn your MacBook back on.
This method is useful if the MacBook is frozen and not responding to keyboard input.
- Restart in Safe Mode (If Problems Persist)
If you’re having persistent issues:
- Shut down the MacBook completely.
- Turn it on and immediately press and hold the Shift key.
- Release Shift once the login screen appears.
Safe Mode helps diagnose and fix software problems during reboot.
Also Read: How To Put iPhone On Vibrate
Email your news TIPS to Editor@Kahawatungu.com — this is our only official communication channel