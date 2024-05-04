WhatsApp video calls have become an integral part of staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues, especially in today’s digital age. Whether you want to capture memorable moments or keep important conversations for reference, recording WhatsApp video calls can be incredibly useful. In this guide, we’ll explore various methods and tools how to record WhatsApp video call on different devices.

Using Built-in Screen Recording Most modern smartphones come equipped with a built-in screen recording feature, making it convenient to capture WhatsApp video calls without the need for third-party apps.

For Android: Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the Quick Settings menu, then tap on the screen recorder icon to start recording. Open WhatsApp and initiate the video call as usual. Once the call begins, tap on the screen recording icon again to start capturing the call.

For iOS: Swipe down from the top-right corner of your screen (or swipe up from the bottom if you’re using an iPhone with a Home button) to access the Control Center. Tap on the screen recording icon to begin recording. Open WhatsApp and start your video call. You can stop the recording by tapping the red status bar at the top of your screen and selecting “Stop.” Third-party Screen Recording Apps If your device doesn’t have a built-in screen recording feature or if you prefer more advanced recording options, you can download third-party screen recording apps from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Some popular screen recording apps for Android include AZ Screen Recorder, Mobizen Screen Recorder, and DU Recorder. For iOS devices, you can use apps like AirShou, Record it!, or TechSmith Capture.

Install the preferred screen recording app on your device, launch it, and follow the on-screen instructions to start recording WhatsApp video calls. Using Desktop Screen Recording Software If you’re using WhatsApp on a desktop or laptop computer, you can record video calls using screen recording software.

For Windows: You can use built-in tools like Xbox Game Bar or third-party software like OBS Studio, Camtasia, or Bandicam.

For macOS: QuickTime Player offers built-in screen recording capabilities. Alternatively, you can use third-party apps like ScreenFlow, Camtasia, or OBS Studio.

Launch the screen recording software on your computer, adjust the recording settings as needed, and start recording your WhatsApp video call while it’s in progress.

Note

Before recording any video call, it’s crucial to obtain consent from all parties involved to ensure compliance with privacy laws and ethical standards.

Make sure you have sufficient storage space on your device or computer to accommodate the recorded video files.

Test the screen recording feature or software beforehand to familiarize yourself with the recording process and ensure optimal recording quality.

Remember to respect the privacy of others and refrain from sharing or distributing recorded video calls without permission.

