Age spots, also called liver spots or sun spots, are flat, brown patches that appear on the skin due to sun exposure and aging. Though they are harmless, many people look for natural ways to lighten or reduce their appearance. Several home remedies may help fade these spots over time using ingredients that are gentle and readily available. Here is how to remove age spots naturally.

Use Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains natural bleaching agents and vitamin C, which can help lighten dark spots. Cut a fresh lemon and apply the juice directly to the spots using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 10–15 minutes before rinsing. Use this once daily, but avoid sun exposure right after application as lemon juice can increase skin sensitivity.

Apply Aloe Vera Gel

Aloe vera helps in skin regeneration and may reduce pigmentation over time. Use fresh aloe gel from the plant or a pure aloe product. Apply it directly to the affected area and leave it on for at least 30 minutes, or overnight if possible. Daily application can gradually lighten spots.

Try Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which may help exfoliate and lighten dark patches. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and water. Dab it onto the age spots with a cotton ball, leave it for 5–10 minutes, then rinse. Do this once a day and monitor your skin’s reaction.

Use Turmeric Paste

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and skin-lightening properties. Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric with a little milk or honey to make a paste. Apply it to the spots and leave it on for 15–20 minutes before washing it off. This remedy can be used a few times a week.

Apply Green Tea Extract

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that may help with skin discoloration. Steep a green tea bag in hot water, let it cool, then dab it on the age spots with a cotton pad. This can be done twice a day. Some also open the tea bag and use the cooled leaves as a mask.

Moisturize and Use Sunscreen

While treating age spots, keep the skin moisturized with natural oils like coconut or almond oil. Also, protect the skin from further sun damage by using sunscreen daily, even if you stay indoors, to prevent spots from darkening.

