Sometimes while typing in Microsoft Word, you might notice a horizontal line appear unexpectedly. This usually happens when you type dashes or underscores and press Enter. These lines are actually border formatting and can be confusing to remove. Here’s how to remove line on Word easily.

Understand the Cause of the Line

When you type three or more dashes (—), equals signs (===), or underscores (___) and press Enter, Word automatically turns them into horizontal lines using the AutoFormat feature. This line isn’t a simple character—it’s a paragraph border.

Undo Immediately After It Appears

The quickest way to remove the line is right after it appears. Press Ctrl + Z (Undo), or click the Undo button on the toolbar. This will cancel the automatic formatting instantly.

Remove the Line Using Borders Menu

If the line has already been created, follow these steps:

Place your cursor above the line.

the line. Go to the Home tab on the ribbon.

tab on the ribbon. In the Paragraph group, click the Borders icon (a square icon with four borders).

group, click the icon (a square icon with four borders). Choose No Border from the dropdown list.

This will remove the horizontal line formatting.

Turn Off AutoFormat to Prevent Future Lines

If you don’t want Word to automatically create lines in the future:

Go to File > Options .

. Click on Proofing , then click the AutoCorrect Options button.

, then click the button. Under the AutoFormat As You Type tab, uncheck the option labeled Border lines .

tab, uncheck the option labeled . Click OK to save changes.

Now, Word will stop converting dashes or equal signs into borders automatically.

Deleting Lines Manually (Alternative Method)

If you’re still having trouble, try this:

Highlight the paragraph with the line.

Go to Design > Borders or use the Borders button under the Home tab.

or use the button under the Home tab. Choose No Border.

This clears any border-related formatting that might be applied.

