Page breaks in Excel can affect how your worksheet prints or appears in page layout view. If you’ve added manual breaks or want to remove automatic ones for cleaner formatting, here’s how to remove page break in Excel.

Open Your Excel Workbook

First, launch Microsoft Excel and open the workbook containing the page break you want to remove. Make sure you’re on the correct worksheet.

Go to the View Tab

Click on the “View” tab in the Excel ribbon.

tab in the Excel ribbon. Select “Page Break Preview” to clearly see where the page breaks are.

to clearly see where the page breaks are. The breaks will be shown as blue dashed or solid lines.

Dashed lines represent automatic page breaks, while solid lines are manual breaks.

Remove a Manual Page Break

Click on a cell just below the horizontal page break or to the right of a vertical break.

the horizontal page break or of a vertical break. Go to the “Page Layout” tab.

tab. Click on “Breaks” in the Page Setup group.

in the Page Setup group. Select “Remove Page Break.”

This will remove any manually inserted page break at that position.

Reset All Page Breaks

If you want to get rid of all manual page breaks:

Go to the “Page Layout” tab.

tab. Click “Breaks.”

Choose “Reset All Page Breaks.”

This will remove all manually added breaks and leave only Excel’s automatic ones.

Adjust Print Area (Optional)

If you’re still having issues with page layout:

Go to “Page Layout” > “Print Area.”

Click “Clear Print Area” to remove any set boundaries.

to remove any set boundaries. Then reselect the cells you want printed, and set a new print area if needed.

