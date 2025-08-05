Whether it’s from a home renovation or a small spill, removing paint from tiles can be done safely without damaging the surface. You just need the right method depending on the type of paint and how long it’s been there. Here is how to remove paint from tiles.

Scrape Off Dry Paint Gently

For paint that has dried on the tile surface:

Use a plastic scraper or an old credit card to gently lift the paint.

or an old credit card to gently lift the paint. Work slowly to avoid scratching the tile.

For stubborn spots, apply a little warm water to soften the paint before scraping.

Avoid metal scrapers, as they may damage glossy or delicate tiles.

Use Soapy Water for Fresh Paint

If the paint is still wet:

Mix warm water with dish soap.

Dip a soft cloth or sponge into the solution.

Wipe the paint off gently, rinsing the cloth as needed.

Repeat until all the paint is gone.

This method is safe and ideal for water-based paints.

Try Vinegar for Water-Based Paint

For dried water-based (latex) paint:

Warm a small amount of white vinegar.

Soak a clean cloth in the warm vinegar and place it over the paint spot.

Let it sit for 10–15 minutes to soften the paint.

Scrape gently with a plastic tool, then wipe clean with water.

Vinegar is non-toxic and effective on mild paint stains.

Use Nail Polish Remover or Acetone

For tougher paint stains:

Apply a small amount of acetone or nail polish remover on a cotton ball.

or on a cotton ball. Rub it on the paint in a circular motion.

Wipe clean with a damp cloth afterward.

Do a small test patch first to ensure it doesn’t affect the tile finish.

Apply Rubbing Alcohol for Oil-Based Paint

If you’re dealing with oil-based paint:

Dampen a cloth with rubbing alcohol or mineral spirits.

or Rub the stained area gently until the paint loosens.

Wipe clean with soapy water and rinse well.

Ensure proper ventilation when using any chemical-based remover.

Clean Grout with Baking Soda Paste

Paint can also drip into grout lines:

Mix baking soda with water to form a thick paste.

Apply the paste to the grout and scrub with a toothbrush.

Rinse with warm water after scrubbing.

Repeat if needed to lift all paint traces from grout.

