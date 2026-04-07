Rust stains on tiles can be unsightly and difficult to remove, especially in areas like bathrooms, kitchens, or outdoor spaces. These stains often come from metal objects left on wet surfaces, leaving behind stubborn marks. The good news is that learning how to remove rust from tiles can help you restore their clean and polished look without causing damage. With the right techniques and a bit of patience, you can effectively eliminate rust stains using common household items.

Before treating the rust stain, clean the tile surface to remove dirt and debris. This allows the cleaning solution to work directly on the stain.

Use water and mild soap, then dry the area with a clean cloth.

Remove surface dirt first

Use a gentle cleaning solution

Dry the area before treatment

Use Lemon Juice and Salt

A natural and effective method involves using lemon juice and salt. The acidity of the lemon helps break down the rust, while salt acts as a mild abrasive.

Apply lemon juice over the stain, sprinkle salt on top, and let it sit for about 10–15 minutes before scrubbing gently.

Use fresh lemon juice for best results

Let the mixture sit before scrubbing

Avoid harsh scrubbing on delicate tiles

Apply Baking Soda Paste

Baking soda is another useful option for removing rust stains. Mix it with a small amount of water to form a paste.

Apply the paste to the stained area and let it sit for a few minutes, then scrub gently with a soft brush or sponge.

Make a thick paste

Apply evenly over the stain

Rinse thoroughly after scrubbing

Use a Commercial Rust Remover

For stubborn stains, a commercial rust remover may be necessary. Choose a product that is safe for tile surfaces and follow the instructions carefully.

Apply the product, allow it to work for the recommended time, and then rinse thoroughly.

Read product instructions carefully

Use gloves if required

Ensure proper ventilation

Rinse and Dry the Tiles

After removing the rust, rinse the tiles with clean water to remove any remaining cleaning agents. Dry the surface with a soft cloth to prevent new stains from forming.

This final step helps maintain the cleanliness and shine of your tiles.

Rinse thoroughly

Dry completely to prevent moisture buildup

Inspect for any remaining stains

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