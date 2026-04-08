Tar spots on your car can be frustrating, especially since they stick firmly to the surface and can affect the overall appearance of your vehicle. These black, sticky marks often come from freshly paved roads and can be difficult to remove if left untreated. Learning how to remove tar from your car helps you maintain a clean, polished look without damaging the paint. With the right approach and a bit of patience, you can safely get rid of tar and restore your car’s shine.

Before removing tar, clean your car thoroughly with water and a mild car shampoo. This removes dirt and debris that could scratch the surface during the cleaning process.

Dry the car with a soft cloth so you can clearly see the tar spots.

Use a gentle car cleaning solution

Avoid rough materials

Ensure the surface is clean and dry

Use Warm Soapy Water for Fresh Tar

If the tar is still fresh, warm soapy water can sometimes loosen it enough for easy removal.

Gently rub the affected area with a soft cloth soaked in soapy water.

Apply light pressure

Work slowly to avoid spreading

Repeat if needed

Apply Tar Remover or Rubbing Alcohol

For stubborn tar, use a dedicated tar remover or a small amount of rubbing alcohol. Apply it to a cloth and gently dab the tar spots.

Allow it to sit briefly to break down the tar before wiping it away.

Use a small amount of product

Test on a hidden area first

Avoid excessive rubbing

Use a Clay Bar for Remaining Residue

A clay bar is effective for removing any leftover tar and restoring a smooth surface.

Use it with a lubricant and gently glide it over the affected area until the surface feels clean.

Apply proper lubricant

Use gentle motions

Ideal for finishing touches

Polish and Protect the Surface

After removing the tar, apply a car polish or wax to restore shine and protect the paint.

This helps prevent future tar from sticking and keeps your car looking its best.

Use quality polish or wax

Apply evenly with a soft cloth

Buff gently for a smooth finish

Also Read: How to Remove Paint on the Wall