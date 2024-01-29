Snapchat’s default settings allow users to replay a snap once, but there’s a way to bypass this limitation and replay a snap multiple times. here’s how to replay a snap more than twice.

Open Snapchat and tap on the chat or story containing the snap you want to replay.

Once you’ve viewed the snap for the first time, exit the chat or story.

Now, turn on Airplane Mode or enable Flight Mode on your device to disconnect from the internet.

Return to Snapchat and open the chat or story with the snap you want to replay.

Since your device is offline, Snapchat won’t be able to detect that you’ve already viewed the snap.

You can now replay the snap as many times as you like without any restrictions.

After you’re done replaying the snap, you can turn off Airplane Mode to reconnect to the internet.

Is There a Way to Reopen a Snap?

While Snapchat doesn’t offer a built-in feature to reopen a snap once it’s been viewed, there are a few workarounds you can try:

If the snap was sent to you in a chat, you can ask the sender to resend it to you.

Alternatively, if the snap was posted to a story, you can check if the user has saved the snap to their memories. If they have, they may be able to reshare it with you.

Keep in mind that once you’ve viewed a snap, it typically disappears after a set period (unless it’s been saved by the sender), so it’s essential to act quickly if you want to reopen it.

By following these methods, you can replay snaps multiple times and potentially reopen snaps that you’ve previously viewed. However, remember to respect the privacy and preferences of other Snapchat users when using these techniques.

