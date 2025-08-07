If you’ve been targeted by a scammer or suspect fraudulent activity, it’s important to report it immediately. Reporting helps protect others, assists law enforcement, and may even help recover your money. Here is how to report a scammer in South Africa.

Gather All Evidence

Before making a report, collect all relevant details:

Screenshots of messages, emails, or social media chats

Phone numbers, email addresses, and banking details used by the scammer

Any receipts, transaction records, or proof of payment

This information will be helpful when filing your report.

Report to the South African Police Service (SAPS)

You can report the scam to your nearest police station:

Visit the local SAPS station and open a case.

Bring your ID and all the evidence you have.

Get a case number for follow-up.

You can also call SAPS on 10111 for general guidance.

Report Online Fraud to the Hawks

If the scam involves serious financial crime:

Contact the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

Visit the Hawks website: www.saps.gov.za/dpci

Or call your local Hawks office.

They investigate cybercrime, fraud, and corruption.

Notify Your Bank

If you shared your banking details or made a payment:

Contact your bank immediately.

Ask to reverse or freeze any suspicious transactions.

Request fraud investigation support.

Most banks in South Africa have fraud hotlines or emergency contact services.

Report to the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS)

SAFPS helps prevent identity theft and scam-related fraud:

Visit www.safps.org.za

Register and report the scam details.

You can also request protective registration to secure your identity.

Use Online Platforms to Report Scams

You can report to the following places depending on how the scam happened:

Scamwatch South Africa: A public platform for warning others

A public platform for warning others Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram: Report the scammer’s profile directly

Report the scammer’s profile directly Online marketplaces: Use the site’s reporting tools (e.g., OLX, Gumtree, or Takealot)

This helps shut down the scammer’s account or listing.

Warn Others

After reporting, you can also raise awareness:

Share the scam details on community groups or forums

Help others avoid falling victim to similar scams

Be careful not to share your personal information publicly

Also Read: How To Rename A Sheet In Excel