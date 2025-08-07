If you’ve been targeted by a scammer or suspect fraudulent activity, it’s important to report it immediately. Reporting helps protect others, assists law enforcement, and may even help recover your money. Here is how to report a scammer in South Africa.
- Gather All Evidence
Before making a report, collect all relevant details:
- Screenshots of messages, emails, or social media chats
- Phone numbers, email addresses, and banking details used by the scammer
- Any receipts, transaction records, or proof of payment
This information will be helpful when filing your report.
- Report to the South African Police Service (SAPS)
You can report the scam to your nearest police station:
- Visit the local SAPS station and open a case.
- Bring your ID and all the evidence you have.
- Get a case number for follow-up.
You can also call SAPS on 10111 for general guidance.
- Report Online Fraud to the Hawks
If the scam involves serious financial crime:
- Contact the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).
- Visit the Hawks website: www.saps.gov.za/dpci
- Or call your local Hawks office.
They investigate cybercrime, fraud, and corruption.
- Notify Your Bank
If you shared your banking details or made a payment:
- Contact your bank immediately.
- Ask to reverse or freeze any suspicious transactions.
- Request fraud investigation support.
Most banks in South Africa have fraud hotlines or emergency contact services.
- Report to the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS)
SAFPS helps prevent identity theft and scam-related fraud:
- Visit www.safps.org.za
- Register and report the scam details.
- You can also request protective registration to secure your identity.
- Use Online Platforms to Report Scams
You can report to the following places depending on how the scam happened:
- Scamwatch South Africa: A public platform for warning others
- Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram: Report the scammer’s profile directly
- Online marketplaces: Use the site’s reporting tools (e.g., OLX, Gumtree, or Takealot)
This helps shut down the scammer’s account or listing.
- Warn Others
After reporting, you can also raise awareness:
- Share the scam details on community groups or forums
- Help others avoid falling victim to similar scams
- Be careful not to share your personal information publicly
