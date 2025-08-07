Close Menu
    How To Report A Scammer In South Africa

    How To Report A Scammer In South Africa

    If you’ve been targeted by a scammer or suspect fraudulent activity, it’s important to report it immediately. Reporting helps protect others, assists law enforcement, and may even help recover your money. Here is how to report a scammer in South Africa.

    1. Gather All Evidence

    Before making a report, collect all relevant details:

    • Screenshots of messages, emails, or social media chats
    • Phone numbers, email addresses, and banking details used by the scammer
    • Any receipts, transaction records, or proof of payment

    This information will be helpful when filing your report.

    1. Report to the South African Police Service (SAPS)

    You can report the scam to your nearest police station:

    • Visit the local SAPS station and open a case.
    • Bring your ID and all the evidence you have.
    • Get a case number for follow-up.

    You can also call SAPS on 10111 for general guidance.

    1. Report Online Fraud to the Hawks

    If the scam involves serious financial crime:

    • Contact the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).
    • Visit the Hawks website: www.saps.gov.za/dpci
    • Or call your local Hawks office.

    They investigate cybercrime, fraud, and corruption.

    1. Notify Your Bank

    If you shared your banking details or made a payment:

    • Contact your bank immediately.
    • Ask to reverse or freeze any suspicious transactions.
    • Request fraud investigation support.

    Most banks in South Africa have fraud hotlines or emergency contact services.

    1. Report to the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS)

    SAFPS helps prevent identity theft and scam-related fraud:

    • Visit www.safps.org.za
    • Register and report the scam details.
    • You can also request protective registration to secure your identity.
    1. Use Online Platforms to Report Scams

    You can report to the following places depending on how the scam happened:

    • Scamwatch South Africa: A public platform for warning others
    • Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram: Report the scammer’s profile directly
    • Online marketplaces: Use the site’s reporting tools (e.g., OLX, Gumtree, or Takealot)

    This helps shut down the scammer’s account or listing.

    1. Warn Others

    After reporting, you can also raise awareness:

    • Share the scam details on community groups or forums
    • Help others avoid falling victim to similar scams
    • Be careful not to share your personal information publicly

