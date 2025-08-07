Close Menu
    How To Resign From A Company

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Resigning from a company is a major step that should be handled professionally and respectfully. Whether you’re moving to a new job or making a life change, how you resign can leave a lasting impression. Here is how to resign from a company.

    1. Think It Through

    Before making your decision official:

    • Make sure you’re certain about resigning
    • Consider your financial and professional future
    • Review your employment contract for notice periods and any obligations

    Being clear on your reasons will help you stay confident during the process.

    1. Write a Resignation Letter

    A resignation letter formalizes your decision:

    • Keep it simple and polite
    • Include your last working day based on your notice period
    • Thank the employer for the opportunity

    Even if you’re unhappy, avoid writing anything negative. A professional tone is important.

    1. Inform Your Supervisor First

    Before telling colleagues:

    • Request a private meeting with your immediate supervisor
    • Hand over your resignation letter in person if possible
    • Explain your decision briefly and respectfully

    Giving your boss a heads-up is respectful and prevents misunderstandings.

    1. Give Proper Notice

    Most companies require at least one month’s notice:

    • Follow the terms in your employment contract
    • If you want to leave sooner, discuss it with your employer
    • Be prepared to serve the full notice period if needed

    Proper notice allows a smooth transition for your employer.

    1. Offer to Help with the Transition

    Show professionalism by being helpful:

    • Offer to train your replacement
    • Complete outstanding work
    • Share key information before leaving

    This builds goodwill and strengthens your reputation.

    1. Return Company Property

    Make sure to hand back all items:

    • Laptops, phones, ID badges, or uniforms
    • Any documents, files, or company tools

    Returning property shows you are responsible and honest.

    1. Leave on a Positive Note

    Before you go:

    • Say goodbye to colleagues respectfully
    • Avoid badmouthing the company or management
    • Leave with a positive attitude and gratitude

    Your final impression can affect future references and opportunities.

