Resigning from a company is a major step that should be handled professionally and respectfully. Whether you’re moving to a new job or making a life change, how you resign can leave a lasting impression. Here is how to resign from a company.
- Think It Through
Before making your decision official:
- Make sure you’re certain about resigning
- Consider your financial and professional future
- Review your employment contract for notice periods and any obligations
Being clear on your reasons will help you stay confident during the process.
- Write a Resignation Letter
A resignation letter formalizes your decision:
- Keep it simple and polite
- Include your last working day based on your notice period
- Thank the employer for the opportunity
Even if you’re unhappy, avoid writing anything negative. A professional tone is important.
- Inform Your Supervisor First
Before telling colleagues:
- Request a private meeting with your immediate supervisor
- Hand over your resignation letter in person if possible
- Explain your decision briefly and respectfully
Giving your boss a heads-up is respectful and prevents misunderstandings.
- Give Proper Notice
Most companies require at least one month’s notice:
- Follow the terms in your employment contract
- If you want to leave sooner, discuss it with your employer
- Be prepared to serve the full notice period if needed
Proper notice allows a smooth transition for your employer.
- Offer to Help with the Transition
Show professionalism by being helpful:
- Offer to train your replacement
- Complete outstanding work
- Share key information before leaving
This builds goodwill and strengthens your reputation.
- Return Company Property
Make sure to hand back all items:
- Laptops, phones, ID badges, or uniforms
- Any documents, files, or company tools
Returning property shows you are responsible and honest.
- Leave on a Positive Note
Before you go:
- Say goodbye to colleagues respectfully
- Avoid badmouthing the company or management
- Leave with a positive attitude and gratitude
Your final impression can affect future references and opportunities.
