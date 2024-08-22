Screen recording on the iPhone 11 is a handy feature that allows you to capture exactly what’s happening on your screen. Whether you’re creating a tutorial, saving a memorable moment from a video call, or recording gameplay, the process is straightforward and user-friendly. Here is how to screen record on iPhone 11.

Add Screen Recording to Control Center

Before you start recording, make sure that the Screen Recording option is accessible from the Control Center. To do this, follow these steps:

Tap on the “Settings” app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select “Control Center.” Tap “Customize Controls.” Find “Screen Recording” in the list and tap the green plus icon (+) to add it to your Control Center.

This step ensures that you have quick access to screen recording whenever you need it.

Start Screen Recording

Now that Screen Recording is in your Control Center, you’re ready to begin capturing your screen. Here’s how to start recording:

Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open the Control Center. Look for the Screen Recording button, which looks like a dot within a circle. Tap it to start recording. A three-second countdown will appear before the recording starts, giving you time to prepare what you want to capture.

During this time, you can navigate to the app or screen you want to record. Everything on your display, including touch gestures and interactions, will be recorded.

Stop Screen Recording

When you’re finished recording, stopping the recording is just as simple:

Swipe down from the top-right corner to open the Control Center. Tap the Screen Recording button again, or you can tap the red status bar at the top of your screen and select “Stop.”

Your recording will automatically save to your Photos app. You can review it by opening the “Photos” app, where it will be listed under “Recents” or “Videos.”

Edit and Share Your Recording

Once your recording is saved, you might want to make some edits or share it with others:

Open the Photos app, select the recording, and tap “Edit” in the top right corner. Here, you can trim the beginning and end of the video or make other adjustments. To share the recording, tap the share icon (a square with an arrow pointing upward) and choose your preferred method, such as messaging, email, or social media platforms.

