Getting the cold shoulder on Instagram can be puzzling, but fear not! While Instagram doesn’t explicitly notify users about being blocked, there are a few detective moves you can make to uncover this social media mystery. Here’s a guide on how to see who blocked you on Instagram.

Method 1: Search Manually

Navigate to the Profile: Open your Instagram app and go to the search bar. Search for the Suspected Account: Type the username of the person you suspect might have blocked you. Check for Their Profile: If the account appears in the search results, click on it. If you’re blocked, you won’t be able to view their posts or follow them. Compare with a Friend: Enlist the help of a friend who follows the suspected account. Have them check if the account is still active and accessible.

Method 2: Analyze Comments and Likes

Visit a Mutual Friend’s Post: Find a post where both you and the suspected blocker have left comments or likes. Check for Their Interactions: Scroll through the comments or likes. If the suspected blocker’s interactions are missing, it might indicate a block. Use a Second Account: If you have a second Instagram account, you can use it to cross-verify. If the suspected blocker has indeed blocked you, their profile won’t be visible.

Method 3: Use a Third-Party App

Choose a Reliable App: There are third-party apps designed to reveal who has blocked you on Instagram. Use reputable apps with positive reviews. Download and Connect: Download the app, follow the setup instructions, and connect it to your Instagram account. Check the Results: The app will scan your followers and provide information about accounts that might have blocked you.

Method 4: Observe Stories and Highlights

Access Stories: Check if the suspected blocker has posted any Instagram Stories recently. View the Story: If you can’t see their Story or Highlights, it might indicate that you’ve been blocked.

Important Notes

Username Changes: If the suspected blocker changes their username, you may not be able to find them using the old username.

Public vs. Private Accounts: If the account is private, you won't be able to view their posts or follow them even if you haven't been blocked.

While Instagram doesn’t provide a direct “You’ve been blocked” notification, these methods can serve as Sherlock Holmes tools to help you decipher if someone has indeed given you the Instagram cold shoulder. Remember to respect others’ privacy and use these methods responsibly. That is how to see who blocked you on Instagram.

