How to View Blocked Numbers on iPhone

Blocking a number on your iPhone is a convenient feature to ward off unwanted calls and messages. However, there might come a time when you need to revisit the list of blocked numbers or perhaps unblock someone inadvertently blocked. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to see blocked numbers on iPhone.

Method 1: Through Phone Settings

Unlock Your iPhone: Ensure your iPhone is unlocked and on the home screen. Open Settings: Locate and tap on the “Settings” app, which is typically represented by a gear icon. Scroll Down and Select “Phone”: Scroll down the Settings menu and find the “Phone” option. Tap on it to proceed. Select “Call Blocking & Identification”: Within the “Phone” settings, look for “Call Blocking & Identification” and tap on it. View Blocked Contacts: Here, you’ll find a list of all the numbers you’ve blocked. The blocked numbers are displayed, and you can review the list. Unblock if Needed: If you wish to unblock a number, simply swipe left on the contact, and the “Unblock” option will appear. Tap on it to remove the block.

Method 2: Through Contacts

Open the Contacts App: Locate and open the “Contacts” app on your iPhone. Tap on “Groups” in the Top Left Corner: In the Contacts app, tap on “Groups” usually found in the top left corner of the screen. Choose “Blocked Contacts”: If you’ve blocked any numbers, you might find an option named “Blocked Contacts” or similar. Tap on it. Review and Unblock: In the list of blocked contacts, you can see the numbers you’ve blocked. If you want to unblock someone, tap “Edit” in the top right corner, then tap the red circle next to the contact, and finally, tap “Unblock.”

Method 3: Through Messages

Open the Messages App: Launch the “Messages” app on your iPhone. Tap on a Conversation: Open any conversation within the Messages app. Check for Blocking: If you’ve blocked the contact, you’ll see a label saying “This contact is blocked.” Tap on it to access the contact info. Manage Blocking: From the contact info, you can manage the block by tapping “Info” and then “Unblock this Caller.”

By following these simple steps, you can effortlessly view and manage the list of blocked numbers on your iPhone. Whether it’s to keep your contacts organized or to unblock someone you’ve inadvertently blocked, these methods provide a straightforward way to navigate How to View Blocked Numbers on iPhone.

