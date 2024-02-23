How To Send Airtime From MTN To MTN: A Step-By-Step Guide

Sending airtime from one MTN number to another can be convenient, especially when you want to help out a friend or family member in need. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps on how to send airtime from MTN to MTN hassle-free.

Steps on How to Send Airtime from MTN to MTN

To begin, ensure that you have sufficient credit in your MTN Mobile Money account to cover the airtime transfer. Dial *170# on your mobile phone to access the MTN Mobile Money menu. From the MTN Mobile Money menu, select the option labeled “Airtime & Bundles.” This will open up a submenu with various airtime and bundle-related options. Within the “Airtime & Bundles” submenu, locate and select the option for “Transfer Airtime.” This will initiate the process of transferring airtime from your account to another MTN number. Next, you’ll be prompted to enter the recipient’s MTN phone number to which you wish to send airtime. Double-check the number to ensure accuracy before proceeding. After entering the recipient’s MTN number, you’ll need to specify the amount of airtime you want to transfer. Enter the desired amount, making sure it does not exceed your available MTN Mobile Money balance. Once you’ve entered the recipient’s number and specified the transfer amount, you’ll be asked to confirm the transaction. Review the details carefully to ensure accuracy before proceeding with the airtime transfer. To authorize the airtime transfer, you’ll need to enter your MTN Mobile Money PIN when prompted. This serves as a security measure to prevent unauthorized transactions. After successfully completing the transaction, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your mobile phone, confirming that the airtime transfer was successful. The recipient will also receive a notification informing them of the airtime received.

