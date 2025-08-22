The karate belt, also called an obi, is an important part of a karate uniform. It not only holds the gi (uniform) in place but also represents your level of skill and discipline. Learning to tie it correctly shows respect for the art and ensures comfort during training. A properly tied belt stays secure and looks neat. Here is how to tie a karate belt.

Find the Center of the Belt

Hold the belt at both ends and fold it in half to find the middle point. This center will help you place the belt evenly around your waist without one side hanging longer than the other.

Place the Center on Your Stomach

Position the middle of the belt just below your navel. Wrap both ends around your waist, crossing them at the back, and bring them forward again. Make sure the belt lies flat against your uniform and does not twist.

Cross the Ends in Front

Take the right end and place it over the left end in front of your stomach. Tuck the top end underneath both layers of the belt and pull it upward, tightening it around your waist. This creates the first secure hold.

Make the Final Knot

With both ends now pointing downward, place the left end over the right end. Pull the right end through the loop to create a square knot. Tighten firmly so the knot sits flat and centered just below your stomach.

Adjust for Neatness

Check that both ends of the belt are equal in length and the knot is even. Smooth out any folds or twists around your waist. A well-tied karate belt should look neat, feel secure, and not come undone easily during practice.

