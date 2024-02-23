Transferring data from one MTN number to another is a convenient way to share your data allowance with friends, family, or colleagues. Whether you want to help someone out or simply share your excess data, MTN makes it easy to transfer data between accounts. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process of how to transfer data from MTN to MTN.

Before initiating the data transfer, it’s essential to ensure that you have enough data in your account to share. Dial 1381# on your phone to check your data balance and verify that you have sufficient data to transfer. Next, dial 1501# on your mobile phone to access the MTN Data Transfer menu. This will allow you to navigate through the options for transferring data to another MTN number. From the MTN Data Transfer menu, select the option labeled “Data Gifting.” This will enable you to transfer a portion of your data bundle to another MTN user. After selecting “Data Gifting,” you’ll be prompted to enter the phone number of the recipient to whom you want to transfer data. Double-check the number to ensure accuracy before proceeding. Once you’ve entered the recipient’s MTN number, you’ll need to select the size of the data bundle you want to transfer. MTN typically offers various data bundle options, allowing you to choose the amount that best suits your needs and budget. After selecting the data bundle size, you’ll be asked to confirm the data transfer. Review the details carefully to ensure accuracy before proceeding with the transfer. To authorize the data transfer, you’ll need to enter your MTN PIN when prompted. This serves as a security measure to prevent unauthorized transactions and ensure the safety of your account. Upon successful completion of the data transfer, you’ll receive a confirmation message on your phone, confirming that the data has been transferred to the recipient’s MTN number. The recipient will also receive a notification informing them of the data received.

