How To Unlink PayPal From Equity Bank: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you’ve connected your PayPal account to Equity Bank and wish to unlink it for any reason, you can follow these step-by-step on how to unlink PayPal from Equity Bank:

Log in to your Equity Bank online banking account. Use your username and password to access the platform.

Navigate to “Payments” Section

Once logged in, look for the “Payments” or “Transfers” section. This is typically where you manage external accounts and payment gateways.

Locate PayPal Settings

Within the Payments section, find the option related to PayPal or linked accounts. The specific wording may vary, but it should be intuitive.

Access Linked Accounts

Click on the section that allows you to manage linked accounts or external accounts. This is where your connected PayPal account will be listed.

Select Unlink or Remove

Identify the linked PayPal account and choose the “Unlink,” “Remove,” or a similar option. This action will initiate the process of disconnecting your PayPal account from Equity Bank.

Confirm Unlinking

The system will likely ask you to confirm your decision. Confirm that you want to unlink the PayPal account.

Follow Additional Instructions

Depending on the bank’s procedures, you may need to follow additional instructions to complete the unlinking process. This could include confirming your identity or providing a second layer of authorization.

Verify Changes

After completing the unlinking process, verify that the changes have taken effect. Ensure that your PayPal account is no longer listed as a linked account in the Equity Bank online portal.

Check for Notifications

Keep an eye out for any notifications or messages from Equity Bank regarding the unlinking process. They may provide additional information or confirm the successful removal of your PayPal account.

Contact Customer Support if Needed

If you encounter any issues or have questions during the process, don’t hesitate to contact Equity Bank’s customer support. They can provide assistance and guidance.

Secure Your Accounts

As a precaution, review and update the security settings on both your Equity Bank and PayPal accounts. Consider changing passwords or enabling two-factor authentication for added protection.

By following these steps, you can easily unlink your PayPal account from Equity Bank, giving you control over your linked financial accounts. Always ensure that you are logged in through a secure connection and that your actions align with your financial preferences.

