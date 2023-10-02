How to Unmute Someone’s Story on Instagram: Regain Full Visibility

Instagram Stories provide a dynamic way to share moments with your friends and followers. However, if you’ve muted someone’s story in the past and now want to unmute it to see their content again, it’s a straightforward process. Here’s how to unmute someone’s story on Instagram:

Launch the Instagram app on your mobile device and log in to your account if you haven’t already.

Go to Your Feed

Tap on the “Home” icon in the bottom menu to access your Instagram feed, where you’ll see posts and stories from the accounts you follow.

Locate the Muted Account

Scroll through your feed until you come across a story from the account that you want to unmute. You’ll notice that their story has a speaker icon with a “mute” symbol (a crossed-out speaker) on it.

Tap on the Mute Icon

To unmute the account’s story, simply tap on the speaker icon with the “mute” symbol on their story. This action will remove the mute and restore their stories to your feed.

Enjoy Their Stories

Once you’ve tapped the mute icon, you’ll be able to see the account’s stories in your feed again. You won’t miss out on their updates and content any longer.

Unmuting from Their Profile

Alternatively, you can unmute someone’s story from their Instagram profile:

Go to the profile of the account you want to unmute.

Tap on the “Following” button to reveal a menu of options.

Select “Story.”

This will take you to their story settings.

Also Read: How to Replay a Snap on Snapchat: Reliving Moments

From there, tap on “Unmute” to remove the mute and start seeing their stories again.

Check Your Settings

If you’ve followed these steps and are still not seeing someone’s stories, double-check your settings. Sometimes, there may be privacy settings on their account that prevent you from viewing their stories.

That’s it! You’ve successfully unmuted someone’s story on Instagram, allowing you to enjoy their content once more. Whether it’s a friend, a favorite influencer, or a brand you follow, you can now stay updated with their stories.

Remember that muting and unmuting accounts is a useful feature on Instagram for tailoring your feed to your preferences. If you ever change your mind and want to mute an account again, you can follow a similar process to mute their stories once more.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...