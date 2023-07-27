ICT CS Owalo Confirms Hacking Of E-Citizen Platform

Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Thursday confirmed that there was a cyber-attack on the e-Citizen platform.

This affected many who were seeking government services online.

Owalo confirmed the hacking that was reported this week.

“Oh yes! To me that was not strange because cyber-attacks are predominant the world over,” Owalo told Spice FM on Thursday.

“There was an attack. We are addressing that, we are not just coming up with instant remedial measures to address the current situation, we will build an elaborate risk mitigation framework,” he added.

“They tried jamming the system by making more than ordinary requests into the system. It started by slowing down the system and we address it,” he said.

He said no data was accessed by the hackers, and none was lost.

Owalo said such incidents call for the need for continued digitization of services, and should not hinder the country’s progress in adopting advanced technological solutions.

He argued the focus should be on building a robust risk mitigation framework to ensure sustainable digitalization.

“We cannot stop digitizing our records and digitalizing our services because we are risk-averse,” he added.

He said the Ministry has taken measures to safeguard the platform from any potential data breaches in the future.

He said the government has formed a multifaceted team responsible for proactively monitoring global cyber security trends.

This team will learn from international best practices in cyber threat mitigation and develop appropriate risk mitigation measures to ensure the resilience of the nation’s digital infrastructure.

Concerns over a cyber-attack on eCitizen began this week, with Kenyans saying they were unable to access the platform.

Many complained Thursday they could not access e-citizen services.

The platform is a one-stop shop for dozens of government services from ministries, county governments and agencies.

